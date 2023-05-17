HPV self-collection kits may increase cervical cancer screening in under-tested patients











In addition to providing scheduling assistance to undertested and underserved patients, the researchers found that mailing a human papillomavirus (HPV) self-collection kit was more effective than scheduling assistance alone. found that the rate of cervical cancer screening uptake may increase. According to a new study published by Pretsch et al. lancet public health.

Background

HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease. In most cases, HPV clears up on its own within a few years and does not cause any health problems. However, in some people, the infection can cause precancerous lesions in the cervix. If the doctor knew the patient had HPV-related cervical lesions in her, they could remove the lesions early and reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer. The greatest risk factor for cervical cancer is often not having cervical cancer screening, which does not have health insurance and financial security to cover the cost of testing and in-person visits. It is more common among people who do not.

“Most cervical cancer cases in the United States occur among people who: [patients] People who are not tested regularly or not at all because [a] Lack of insurance, transportation barriers, and lack of knowledge about statewide testing programs that offer testing at no charge or on a sliding scale,” explained the lead study author. Dr. Jennifer S. SmithAssociate Professor of Epidemiology at the Gillings School of International Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Director of the Cervical Cancer Free Coalition.

In 2018, the World Health Organization issued a global call to end cervical cancer. Since almost all cervical cancers are caused by primary infection with the oncogenic type of her HPV, viral screening is essential for the prevention and treatment of this disease. However, providing HPV screening only within clinical settings may limit access to many underserved patients across the United States.

“We’ve shown it’s underrated [patients] They took the time to complete the HPV self-collection kit, returned it safely, and found the process acceptable, which actually led to their re-participation in cervical cancer screening,” Smith said. emphasized Dr. “Our study was particularly unique because it used two levels of intervention to increase screening uptake,” she added.

Research methods and results

In new open-label, two-arm, randomized controlled My Body, My Test-3 Phase 3 trial, researchers contacted 665 patients with local clinics to help schedule screening appointments bottom. Patients enrolled in the trial were further divided into two groups so that researchers could determine whether the intervention was successful on its own. One consisted of individuals who provided HPV self-collection kits and scheduling assistance, and the other consisted of individuals who provided scheduling assistance only.

The HPV self-collection kit includes illustrated instructions, a self-collection brush to collect a cervicovaginal cell sample to test for HPV infection, and a stamped envelope to return the sample for laboratory testing. It was HPV tests have been found to perform as well as physician-collected tests in detecting high-grade precancerous lesions or cancers of the cervix.

One of the benefits of the self-collection kit is that it eliminates the need for an initial in-clinic pelvic exam and allows the exam to be performed at home or another location convenient for the patient. Those with positive HPV results are referred to follow-up care at the clinic. The researchers emphasized that mailing in self-collection kits could help reduce barriers to access to treatment.

Conclusion

The researchers found the trial to be a rewarding learning experience about the strategies physicians can use to contact patients whose cervical cancer screening is overdue. They recruited participants for the screening trial using a variety of community outreach methods, including social media, radio, and local bus flyers. The researchers emphasized the importance of physicians, researchers, and programs finding interventions and screening strategies tailored to patients who need screening.

“Until we find it, we can’t make a difference in reducing cervical cancer in North Carolina or around the world. [patients] Ensure that those who have not been tested get tested. we need to work with them. Our results showed that by mailing in an HPV self-collection kit, [patients] The rate of cervical cancer screening among those who were not regularly screened has doubled,” Dr. Smith emphasized.

The researchers noted that the idea of ​​self-gathering technology is not a new concept globally. However, this technology is still under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). They hope their new findings will help give further impetus to the FDA’s approval of HPV self-collection kits. If the kit is approved by a national review agency. program. It can also be delivered by mail or in the clinical setting, in partnership with community organizations such as Medicaid, federally-accredited health centers, and breast and cervical cancer control programs.

Researchers say that as more programs consider integrated self-collection techniques as part of patient care, from increasing access to screening to providing necessary follow-up care in the event of a positive self-test result. emphasized the importance of considering the entire cervical cancer cascade. .

“It’s important to ensure that” [patients] If you have any questions about the self-collection process or its results, you can contact the provider. A positive self-test result should ensure that appropriate follow-up care is available for proper patient care,” concluded Dr. Smith.

Disclosure: For full disclosure of study authors, please visit: The Lancet.com.

The content of this post has not been reviewed by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) and does not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of ASCO®.