Symptoms of High-Functioning Depression | FortuneWell

When it comes to mental health, entrepreneurs are in dangerous jobs.

In one survey, 72% founder reported feeling insecure about his mental health. Entrepreneurs also experience high rates of depression (30%) and substance use conditions (12%). These terrifying stats are compounded by subtle warning signs that make it harder to ask for help.

In my experience as an entrepreneurial psychologist, the types of depression that plague high achievers are also the most difficult to spot. Called “high-functioning depression” or “walking-around depression,” the disease comes with subtle symptoms that some entrepreneurs dismiss as fatigue and stress.

The same instincts and willpower that drive corporate leaders to take risks can persuade them to act like all is well, even when they’re struggling. Here are some warning signs.

What is high-functioning depression?

Part of diagnostic criteria major depressive disorder This is a dysfunction that can make it difficult to get to work on time or complete basic tasks such as brushing your teeth, and several areas of life are severely affected. However, this is not the case for everyone. People with high-functioning depression usually do not show significant changes in these areas.

Although not an official diagnosis, high-functioning depression is a familiar term for those living under the burden of depression with less obvious external signs.

Several Disputing the term high-functioning depression, in my experience, this reflects the reflexive response of high achievers to emotional stress. just keep going.

Warning signs of high-functioning depression

Entrepreneurs can stir up motivation and strong optimism like no other to launch ventures like: low success rate instead of seeking more stable employment (and a higher perceived risk of failure). Most of the entrepreneurs I have worked with do not experience functional impairment until their depression is severe and instead work through the hardships.

One of the signs of high-functioning depression is decreased pleasure, as if life had been turned down. I don’t feel like myself because I don’t get as much enjoyment out of my favorite activities. And while you can do the task, you feel like a zombie on autopilot while doing it.

Common signs of high-functioning depression include:

I have an appetite but can’t enjoy eating

I’m not really interested in intimacy, but sex isn’t as enjoyable as it used to be

Continue hobbies and exercise routines, but less frequently and less vigorously

Feeling less rested despite the same sleep pattern

Difficulty making even simple decisions, such as what to make for dinner

Spending time with friends and family but feeling left out

Running a business has its ups and downs, but the wins are not so sweet

Goal-oriented people tend to wait to address these emotional needs. Have you found yourself creating arbitrary criteria for when you feel better? This year we just get through this day, this quarter. Hire the right people and you’ll be fine. This annual report is the real source of my stress. Your health is more than just a goal.

See through the haze (and call for help)

The stereotypes surrounding depression are extreme. We expect people with depression to eat too much or not enough. Too much or not enough sleep. They may have irrational outbursts or feel nothing at all. But depression can also make your emotional life feel gray.

If you are concerned about frequent low points, keeping a diary may help. At the end of each day, rate your mood on a scale of 1 to 10 and note any significant emotional experiences. If scores are below her 5 most of the time (2-3 weeks in a row), consider treatment.

High-functioning depression can be dangerous for entrepreneurs because it acts like a leaking dam. The water is in constant motion, making it difficult to spot, but excess pressure can be deadly. When an entrepreneur goes through a major mental health crisis, it may appear to an outside observer to have an early onset. In most cases, however, the problems started months or even years before the crisis. Attention to high-functioning depression can be life-saving.

High-functioning depression can often be reversed with a combination of practices such as psychotherapy, personal reflection, and sleep. movement, connections, hobbies. sometimes dosage is also a useful route.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it’s time to remind people that prevention is better than intervention. It’s much easier to engage in structured, introspective dialogue before things get worse. External signs of high-functioning depression can be overshadowed, but trained mental health professionals spot them.

Entrepreneurs will prioritize results over health and will justify speaking and leadership coaches as a business expense.they fall short of claiming that Mental health care as a business priority. It’s time to change that mindset.