Study finds common virus antibodies can cause MS | Multiple Sclerosis





Scientists reveal how a common childhood virus can cause multiple sclerosis (MS), potentially paving the way for new treatments for the devastating condition. published the results of a study. The study suggests that the body’s immune response to the normally harmless infection Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) can malfunction and mistarget key proteins in the brain and spinal cord. ing. “MS is an incredibly complex disease, but our research provides an important piece of the puzzle and may explain why some people develop the disease,” said Karolinska of Sweden. said Dr. Olivia Thomas of the Institute, who is also the lead author of the paper. “We discovered that certain antibodies to the Epstein-Barr virus, which normally fights infections, can mistakenly target the brain and spinal cord and cause damage.” The findings may aid in the development of therapies that protect the central nervous system from damage by the immune system. Current treatments are effective in reducing MS relapses but cannot prevent disease progression. Advance is as follows Two decades of groundbreaking research Statistics released last year on 10 million US military personnel provided compelling evidence that Epstein Barr could cause MS. It showed that people infected with EBV were 32 times more likely to develop terminal illness. “We know that this is almost a prerequisite for developing MS. You can’t actually develop MS if you don’t get EBV first,” Thomas said. “Epidemiologically, we are fairly confident that EBV is one of the major causative factors, but the mechanism is still poorly understood.” EBV is one of the most prevalent viruses in humans. More than 90% of the world’s population is infected, and most people experience only mild cold symptoms. After infection, the virus goes dormant in the body and continues to be suppressed by antibodies. However, new research suggests that these antibodies may play a role in the development of MS in some people. They found that antibodies that bind to a specific protein of the Epstein-Barr virus, EBNA1, also bind to a very similar protein in the brain and spinal cord called CRYAB, which plays an important role in defending against the effects of inflammation. I have found that it can be combined. . Ablation of CRYAB by antibodies can damage the nervous system and cause severe symptoms in MS patients, including problems with balance, mobility and fatigue. Researchers analyzed blood samples from more than 700 MS patients and 700 healthy individuals and found that cross-reactive antibodies were present in approximately 23% of MS patients and 7% of controls. bottom. “This shows that while these antibody responses are not required for disease development, they may be involved in disease in up to a quarter of people with MS,” Thomas said. . “This also demonstrates high patient-to-patient variability, highlighting the need for individualized treatment.” The researchers suspect that T cells working in parallel with antibodies may target the same EBV proteins, which is likely why T cells are also involved in generating the autoimmune response. means that This may at least partially explain how the virus caused her MS in a patient who tested negative for antibodies. It’s also not clear why some healthy people carry antibodies without apparently detrimental effects. One possibility is that in these people the antibodies were only present in the blood, but in those with MS they crossed the blood-brain barrier. Research results published in journals scientific progress.

