A molecule that shows potential to combat treatment resistance in glioblastoma, a brain tumor

Mice with glioblastoma lived longer when treated with a combination of molecular and chemotherapeutic agents

Contact: Will Sansom, 210-567-2579, [email protected]

SAN ANTONIO (May 17, 2023) — Glioblastoma (GBM), a highly devastating brain tumor, has long been a challenge due to the lack of an effective treatment. Despite initially responding to treatment, patients with GBM often experience treatment resistance and have poor long-term survival, with only 7.2% of patients surviving beyond 5 years.

Researchers at the Maze Cancer Center and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio have made significant progress in studying a promising new molecule that inhibits the ability of GBM tumors to repair themselves. The study, published earlier this year in the prestigious journal Neuro-Oncology, found that mice who received the novel treatment in combination with chemotherapy lived longer than those who received the single agent alone. We proved that.

This molecule, known as NCD38, targets a specific subset of GBM cells called glioma stem cells. NCD38 offers new therapeutic possibilities by interfering with its highly efficient DNA repair activity. “Glioma stem cells are notoriously difficult to treat,” he said. Dr. Gangadhara Saredi, the corresponding author of the study and associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at the Center for Health Sciences. Saledi is also an investigator at the Mays Cancer Center, Texas, where he is one of four National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers.

Chemotherapy and radiation primarily damage the DNA of glioblastoma tumor cells and slow tumor growth. However, glioma stem cells have a high ability to repair this DNA damage, which contributes to treatment resistance. NCD38 inhibits an enzyme called lysine-specific histone demethylase 1A (KDM1A) that plays a key role in DNA repair in glioblastoma. “This enzyme is highly expressed in glioblastoma, and patients with elevated KDM1A expression tend to have poor overall survival,” explained Dr. Saledi.

Improved survival

This study involved implanting GBM tumors into mice and then randomizing them into treatment groups. Mice in treatment groups were assigned to receive either NCD38, the chemotherapy drug temozolomide, or a combination of both. A control group received an inactive placebo. Mice receiving the combination of NCD38 and temozolomide had the longest survival rates. NCD38 potentiated the cancer-killing effect of temozolomide by inhibiting KDM1A activity and interfering with cancer DNA repair. “Mice in the untreated group died of GBM within two to three weeks after transplantation, whereas mice in the group treated with NCD38 plus temozolomide survived for four to five weeks,” Saledi said.

new paradigm

Although this study has not yet been performed in humans, the potential benefits observed in mice could lead to significantly improved patient survival of two to three years. “Identifying mechanisms that regulate DNA repair in glioma stem cells may reveal a new paradigm for suppressing GBM proliferation and recurrence and ultimately improving patient outcomes.” said the lead author Salvador Alejo, a medical student in the South Texas Medical Scientist Training Program at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. His research focused on this subject.

Further studies are needed to assess the safety and efficacy of this therapeutic strategy. Nevertheless, the promising results from this study give hope for developing new strategies to combat GBM treatment resistance and pave the way for enhanced patient care.

Acknowledgments

Funding was provided by the National Institutes of Health (NS106173-01A1 to Gangadhara Saledi, CA269866 to Ratna K. Vadramdi, GM113896 to Salvador Alejo, TR002647 to Salvador Alejo, T32CA148724 to Jessica D. Johnson, CA054174 and 1S10OD021805-01). ); Max and Minnie Tomarin Felker Foundation (to Gangadhara Saledi). and the Texas Institute of Cancer Prevention (RP160732).

All animal experiments were performed in accordance with institutional guidelines after obtaining approval from the Center for Health Sciences Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.

Lysine-specific histone demethylase 1A (KDM1A/LSD1) inhibition attenuates DNA double-strand break repair and enhances the efficacy of temozolomide in glioblastoma

Salvador Alejo, Bridget E. Palacios, Prabhakar Pitta Venkata, Yi He, Wenjing Lee, Jessica D. Johnson, Yihong Chen, Shridharan Jayamohan, Uday P. Pratap, Kayla Clarke, Yi・Zou, Yingli LV, Cori Weldon, Suryavati Viswanadapalli, Zhao Lai, Zhenqingye, Edon Chen, Andrea R. Gilbert, Takayoshi Suzuki, Rajeshwar R. Tekmal, Weixing Chao, Siyuan Zheng, Ratna K. Vadramdi, Andrew J. Brenner, Gangadhara R. Saledi

First publication date: January 18, 2023, Neuro-Oncology

https://doi.org/10.1093/neuonc/noad018

University of Texas San Antonio Health Science Center (UT Health San Antonio) is one of the nation’s leading health science colleges and is designated a Hispanic institution by the US Department of Education. With a mission to teach, research, patient care, and engage with the community, schools of medicine, nursing, dentistry, medical professions, and biomedical schools lead change, advance the profession, and provide new opportunities for patients and their families. Graduating over 41,100 alumni who bring hope. All over South Texas and around the world. To learn more about the many ways we make life better®, please visit: UTHealthSA.org.

Stay Connected with the University of Texas San Antonio Health Science Center Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Maze Cancer Center, home of UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Centeris one of only four National Cancer Institute-designated cancer centers in Texas. Maze Cancer Center provides cutting-edge cancer treatments, advances groundbreaking cancer research, and educates the next generation of leaders to fight cancer in South Texas. For more information, please visit: www.UTHealthSAMAnderson.org.

Stay Connected with Maze Cancer Center Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Obstetrics and Gynecology The Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long School of Medicine at the University of San Antonio Health Science Center develops the next generation of leaders in obstetrics and gynecology, conducts research that advances women’s health care, and provides women with superior healthcare. increase. Participating in continuing medical education of San Antonio and South Texas women, family physicians, and obstetricians and gynecologists.