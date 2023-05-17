Children lag behind adults in HIV treatment and testing









Add Topics to Email Alerts

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Children infected with HIV account for 15% of AIDS-related deaths.

Only about half of people with HIV are on ART. Children lag far behind adults when it comes to HIV testing and treatment, according to a new study published in . Pediatrics. In 2015, WHO introduced a ‘Treat All’ approach to tackling HIV/AIDS, calling for universal HIV testing and immediate treatment for those who test positive.

Data were obtained from Rosen J et al. Pediatrics. 2023; doi:10.1542/peds.2022-059013

Children make up only 5% of all people living with HIV, but account for 15% of AIDS-related deaths, according to a new study. He said disparities existed “despite new policies encouraging immediate access to HIV care among diagnosed children.” Dr. Joseph Rosen, MSc, Assistant to the Department of Global Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Senior Manager of the Center for AIDS Research. “More than two-thirds of adults living with HIV worldwide are on ART, whereas only about half of children are on it,” Rosen told Helio. “This dramatic disparity has led us to consider the potential impact of new global policies aimed at closing these disparities.” Rosen et al. studied data from the Global AIDS Progress Report (Publicly Accessible National HIV Indicators of Pediatric ART Adoption Rates and AIDS-Related Deaths) for 93 countries from 2010 to 2020. The researchers assessed when countries adopted ‘cure-all’ policies and compared ART- and AIDS-related mortality in children before and after policy adoption.

We originally hypothesized that there would be a significant increase in pediatric ART coverage and a significant decrease in AIDS-related deaths after the introduction of Treat All,” Rosen said. “To my initial surprise, neither was observed.” Globally, researchers children’s art, the treatment rate for pediatric patients tripled from 16% in 2010 to 54% in 2020. Child AIDS deaths have more than halved from 240,000 to 99,000. However, researchers found that children continue to have difficulty accessing HIV testing and treatment services. “Previous policies (e.g., lowering the criteria for initiation of CD4-based ART for children) may have weakened the impact of the introduction of Treat All on pediatric treatment coverage and AIDS mortality. We were skeptical,” Rosen said. “Apart from this, the incorporation of these new policies into national HIV treatment guidelines does not mean that these policies have been consistently and effectively implemented.” The authors concluded that despite progress, more efforts are needed to ensure effective implementation of ‘Treat All’ for children and to address structural barriers to pediatric HIV treatment. “Enhanced Connection to HIV care Follow-up of children diagnosed with HIV is critical to improving clinical outcomes,” Rosen said. “For example, family-based HIV services that integrate HIV prevention and care for parents and their children are one appropriate and effective approach to fill these gaps. Barriers and facilitators to the implementation and expansion of ‘cure-all’ policies for the pediatric population in settings where pediatric HIV treatment outcomes remain sub-optimal despite the existence of policies to ensure universal access to HIV need to be investigated.” The accompanying commentary is co-authored by: Susan L. Gillespie, MD, and Dr. Gordon E. Lee, Both doctors are physicians in the AIDS and retrovirology departments at Texas Children’s Hospital. “The Rosen et al. data show that even though we are making significant progress, there are many areas where we can improve. will occur and more children will die, which is very frustrating and unnecessary,” they wrote. “Because of waning political will and HIV fatigue, now is not the time to slow down. Now is the time to advance global equity in children’s health care to save future generations of children and their families. It’s time to.” References: Gillespie SL and others Pediatrics. 2023; doi: 10.1542/peds.2023-061410. Rosen J et al. Pediatrics. 2023; doi:10.1542/peds.2022-059013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230517/children-lag-behind-adults-in-hiv-treatment-testing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos