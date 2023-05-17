Half of children given ‘skinny jabs’ are no longer clinically obese, study results | Obesity





Nearly half of the children assigned the “skinny jab” lost enough weight to no longer be clinically classified as obese, according to the study. The study was led by Dr. Aaron Kelly, co-director of the Center for Pediatrics. obesity A medical research team at the University of Minnesota studied 201 adolescents who were clinically classified as obese. With appropriate healthy lifestyle counseling, one group of 134 children aged 12 to 18 years received 2.4 mg semaglutide once weekly for 68 weeks, and 67 children received the same dose. received a placebo during the period. Semaglutide, sold under the brand name Ozempic, is a drug traditionally used to treat type 2 diabetes by suppressing appetite, but it can also be used for long-term weight management. The study, presented at the European Obesity Conference in Dublin, found that 12% of adolescents taking placebo lost enough weight to no longer be classified as clinically obese, compared with semaglutide. was found to be nearly 45% for adolescents assigned to % of them were able to fall below the clinical definition of obesity. By the end of the study, nearly three-quarters (74%) of children receiving semaglutide showed improvement in at least one BMI category, compared to just under one-fifth (19%) of children receiving placebo. %)was. The report concluded that once-weekly administration of semaglutide produced “historically unprecedented” results and provided “clinically meaningful improvement.” “These results highlight the high clinical efficacy of semaglutide in obese youth,” the report concludes. “In a practical sense, we found that semaglutide reduced weight to below the level defined as clinical obesity in nearly 50% of the teens in our study. This is historically unprecedented for any non-bariatric treatment.” At a press conference, Kelly said the drug could be transformative for children living with obesity, but the drug is not a quick fix and requires lifestyle interventions and other anti-obesity strategies. warned that it must be used in conjunction with “The question we get asked a lot is, ‘Will this solve the obesity problem? Should I give this to everyone?’ For those with obesity, it’s an important piece of the puzzle to help solve the problem of obesity. “[Semaglutide] For many people who can get it, this treatment is transformative. Many people do well with this drug and it can be life-changing for them. “ The drug has gained celebrity endorsement and has gone viral on TikTok, and was recently recommended for use by the NHS for adults with a BMI over 35 and weight-related conditions such as high blood pressure, by a British drug advisor.

