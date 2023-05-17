Health
Physically active women have lower risk of Parkinson’s disease
Prospective data showed that French women with high levels of physical activity had a lower incidence of Parkinson’s disease with increasing age.
Women aged 49 years and older in the highest quartile of physical activity had a 25% lower risk of subsequent Parkinson’s disease compared with women in the lowest quartile (adjusted HR 0.75, 95% CI 0.63- 0.89, P.<0.001), reported by Alexis Elbaz, M.D., Ph.D., Inserm Research Center, Paris, and co-authors. neurology.
Lag analysis suggested that reverse causation is unlikely to drive this association. Ten years before diagnosis, women with Parkinson’s disease had a faster decline in physical activity than women without Parkinson’s disease, probably due to prodromal symptoms.
Promising drug candidates may one day prevent or delay the onset of clinically apparent Parkinson’s disease, but many are still in early stages of development, said Rana Chahine, M.D. medical doctor pointed out. PhD, Radboud University Medical Center, Nijmegen, The Netherlands.
“In contrast, a promising, readily applicable, low-risk approach consists of regular exercise,” Chahine and Derwiesh write in their paper. Accompanying editorial.
of park in shape and Sparks A study in people with Parkinson’s disease showed that exercise could stabilize motor symptoms, which the researchers noted could be symptomatic.a Meta-analysis of observational data found an association between increased physical activity and decreased incidence of Parkinson’s disease, which may have been influenced by reverse causality.
“An approach to minimizing reverse causality in observational studies consists of a lag analysis in which the years of physical activity level data (i.e., ‘lags’) closest to the diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease are omitted.” Editorial writers write. “This approach has not been commonly used in previous studies.”
In addition, Chahine and Darweesh observed that the Parkinson’s disease study on exercise underestimated the proportion of women.
Elbaz et al. used a delayed analysis approach to examine the relationship between physical activity and Parkinson’s disease. E3Nis an ongoing prospective cohort study of 98,995 French women born between 1925 and 1950, recruited in 1990, and covered by national health insurance covering mainly teachers. .
Participants self-reported their physical activity on six questionnaires during the follow-up period.Activity was assessed as time-varying metabolic equivalence task (MET) – Hours per week. Vigorous activity values were above 6 METs and moderate activity values were 3-6 METs depending on intensity.
Parkinson’s disease was self-reported and confirmed by algorithms using medical records or drug claims. Other self-reported data included comorbidities, smoking, diet, and reproductive health.
Mean baseline age was 49 years and mean baseline physical activity level was 45 MET hours/week. The average level for the top quartile was 71 Met hours per week. The bottom quartile was 27.
The researchers incorporated increasing lags of 5, 10, 15, and 20 years between assessments of activity and development of Parkinson’s disease in their analyses. They also assessed activity trajectories in a nested case-control study of 1,196 Parkinson’s disease patients and 23,879 age-matched controls.
The main survival analysis included a 10-year lag. With an average follow-up of 17.2 years, 1,074 women developed Parkinson’s disease. Adjusting for potential confounders, the highest quartile of physical activity showed her 25% lower risk of Parkinson’s disease compared with the lowest. A delay of 15 years gave similar results.
Physical activity decreased with age in both cases and controls, but the decline was more rapid in cases, suggesting decreased activity levels in women with prodromal Parkinson’s disease. The difference in activity levels appeared 29 years before her diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.
The findings highlight four knowledge gaps, the editors said. How wearable sensors can be used to improve activity monitoring. Mechanisms of activity and potential mediators. And the degree of results varies from person to person.
“The E3N population is confined to French women with a (mainly) professional background in education,” they write. “Future studies are warranted to target samples with diverse demographic and socioeconomic backgrounds.Such knowledge may be useful for tailoring exercise regimens to subgroups at risk for Parkinson’s disease. It can help you with your design.”
Disclosure
The study was supported by the National Union of Education, the Gustave Roussy Institute, the French Cancer Federation, and the French National Research Institute.
Elvas has received research grants from the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Plan Ecophyto, and France Parkinson. The co-authors share links with the French Ministry for Research, Orkyn Aguettant, Elivie, Allergan, Merz-Pharma, EVER Pharma, Fondation Desmarest, AMADYS, ADCY5.org, Agence Nationale de la Recherche, Societé Française de Médecine Esthétique, and dystonia. Reported. Medical Research Foundation.
The editors did not report relevant disclosures.
Primary information
neurology
Source reference: Portugal B, et al. Association between physical activity and Parkinson’s disease in women: long-term follow-up of the E3N cohort study. Neurology 2023; DOI:10.1212/WNL.0000000000207424.
secondary source
neurology
Source reference: Chahine LM, Darweesh SKL “Physical activity and risk of Parkinson’s disease: moving in the right direction.” Neurology 2023; DOI:10.1212/WNL.0000000000207527.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/neurology/parkinsonsdisease/104552
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Pfizer Canada Partners with Communitech to Launch Health-Focused Accelerator Program
- Physically active women have lower risk of Parkinson’s disease
- The HOPE Project remains committed to the long-term response to the earthquake in Türkiye and Syria – Türkiye
- Joe Biden up 7 points against Donald Trump in 2024 election
- 4 killed, 3 kidnapped when gunmen attack US convoy in Nigeria, police say
- Hallmark Star and ‘Ride’ Actor Jake Foy Are Officially Engaged
- Introducing the new Google Public Sector Board of Directors
- News from our partners: Solar farm enables community grants of nearly 100,000
- Michigan faces early and intense allergy season as pollen levels rise
- Chinese Authorities Fine Comedy Group $3 Million After Xi Jinping’s Military Prank
- Turkey slams Charlie Hebdos cover of Erdogan electrocuted in bathtub | Political news