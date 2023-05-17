Declining cancer diagnoses in 2020 may be linked to COVID-19 disruption: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said there was a notable drop in new cancer diagnoses in 2020, possibly due to pandemic-related disruptions to testing services.

New cancer incidence in 2020 decreased by 12.3% compared to the average annual incidence over the past five years.

StatCan Data Released Tuesday There were 450 new infections per 100,000 population, representing a 13.2% decline in cancer diagnoses in men overall. This decline was greater than for women, who experienced an 11.4% drop in new cases during the first year of the pandemic.

StatCan believes lockdowns and travel restrictions due to COVID-19 have made access to primary care more difficult and reduced in-person appointments may have impacted enrollment of new cancer cases. Stated.

After the initial lockdown in mid-March 2020, the number of registered cancer cases fell from 11,510 to 8,640 in April and 9,235 in May, according to data.

In June, however, the number of cases returned to 11,585, and from September to December was on par with or above the five-year average.

According to StatCan, the incidence rates of the four most commonly diagnosed cancers – breast, lung, bronchial, prostate and colorectal – all increased in 2020 from 2015 to 2019. Both pharyngeal and anal cancer rates are on the rise, although they are significantly lower than the average incidence of pneumonia.

“Collateral damage” due to deterioration of screening due to new coronavirus infection

Sheila Singh, M.D., a pediatric neurosurgeon at McMaster Children’s Hospital in Hamilton, Ontario, said lack of timely treatment is high for many patients whose cancer progressed while waiting for treatment in an “overstretched healthcare system.” He said he paid the price. He was both cautious and timid, with other illnesses pushed to the sidelines.

“Almost all the treatments I’m treating are worse than the new coronavirus, so I was really upset by the message we sent during the pandemic,” said public health officials on their understanding of the pandemic. Singh said he continued to emphasize strict precautionary measures even after deepening the crisis. New viruses and vaccines have been developed.

“There was just too much collateral damage,” she said, with patients fearing they would catch the novel coronavirus if they were treated in hospitals despite precautionary measures being taken.

Singh, who is also director of the Center for Cancer Research and Discovery at McMaster University, said some parents interpreted the symptoms as COVID-19 and did not take their children to the hospital.

In general, many cancer cases go undiagnosed because patients were afraid or unable to even see a doctor, said Singh, and as virtual visits became the norm, they were more likely to receive primary care. He added that even those who had the disease were no longer able to make on-screen diagnoses.

“I think in the last couple of years, we’ve seen more cases of advanced cancer than we’ve ever seen,” Dr. Singh said. “Sadly, so many people come in with advanced cancer and say, ‘If we had discovered it six months ago, it would have been treatable, but now it’s inoperable.'”

Watch | ER Witnesses Wave of Terminal Cancer: Amid pandemic, ER faces terminal cancer diagnosis Patients diagnosed with terminal cancer in hospital emergency rooms after the COVID-19 pandemic closed many clinics or switched to virtual visits, leading to a decline in cancer screening rapidly increasing.

Singh said he expects cancer mortality to rise as a result.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Monday that the province is working to reduce waiting times for radiation therapy, starting with patients with breast and prostate cancer who have been waiting the longest for treatment. It announced that it will refer patients to two clinics in Washington state. .

He said nearly 83% of BC patients now start radiation therapy within four weeks, the national standard for the maximum recommended time for which it is considered appropriate to wait, so starting next week, two years with the clinic said it needed a partnership. Canadian Institute of Health Information (CIHI).

The Department of Health said BC Cancer is exploring options to allow patients to receive radiation treatment in other provinces, but is not already addressing the needs of each province or supporting other Canadian jurisdictions. It is said that there is

“For example, a shortage of radiotherapists has led to patients in Newfoundland and Labrador being referred to Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto for radiotherapy,” the ministry said in an emailed statement. .

CIHI said in March that the backlog of cancer surgeries across the country was initially caused primarily by delays and cancellations in the first few months of COVID-19, with about 20 more surgeries performed than pre-pandemic. It was announced that it had decreased by 10%.

StatCan said the incidence of some cancers in 2020 was higher than the average incidence between 2015 and 2019, despite the disruption of cancer diagnoses due to the pandemic.

For example, it announced a nearly 14% increase in the incidence of pharyngeal cancer and a 3.5% increase in anal cancer. In the case of anal cancer, the prevalence among women increased by 5.4%.

Both cancers are linked to the human papillomavirus, but the incidence of cervical cancer, which is also strongly linked to HPV, did not rise significantly in 2020, StatCan said.

