New chronic pain outnumbers those with diabetes and depression, study finds





There are more new cases of chronic pain in the United States than other chronic diseases such as diabetes, depression and high blood pressure. study From the National Institutes of Health. The results of this study provide extensive support for what previous studies have shown, that chronic pain is surprisingly common in the United States. Experts know that about one-fifth of U.S. adults have chronic pain, but the new study offers a snapshot of how many new people have pain each year. Got a shot. The researchers analyzed data from 10,415 adults who participated in two editions of an annual survey led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Respondents reported how often they experienced pain over the past three months and whether the pain interfered with their daily activities. “We’re talking about a major public health problem,” said Gregory Turman, Ph.D., an expert in pain medicine at the University of Washington School of Medicine and co-author of the study. The study shows that as more people develop new chronic pain, existing patients struggle to recover. Only about 10% of people with chronic pain in 2019 were pain-free in 2020, highlighting how difficult it can be to treat.

“It’s an astronomical number,” said Richard L. Nahin, the lead author of the study and chief epidemiologist at the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Medicine. And Beth Darnall, professor of anesthesiology, perioperative and pain medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study, said those numbers may have increased during the coronavirus pandemic. Stated. However, many existing and new treatments can reduce pain. “There are actually solutions and there is help,” says Dr. Darnall. “Unfortunately, it’s not easy to find.” Why is treating chronic pain so difficult? It is difficult to pin down a single definition of pain. The study defined people with chronic pain as those who reported having pain most days or every day for the past 3 months. And chronic pain itself can be a disease, said Dr. Prasad Silvalkar, an associate professor of anesthesiology and neurosurgery at the University of California, San Francisco, who studies pain management. He added that some patients can take years to get an accurate diagnosis of conditions that cause chronic pain, and more than a third of cases are painful. without a clear cause. “It’s like a fire alarm going off, but there’s no fire,” he said. Even if doctors can diagnose the condition that causes chronic pain, many do not have the ability to treat it. “Pain management is really underestimated in the medical community,” says Dr. Michael Botros, Chief Clinical Practice and Medical Director of Pain Services at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine. He added that identifying the right treatment can be difficult because pain is “vague” and varies from person to person.

The study also examined how pain progresses to chronic pain. Participants who experienced acute pain were more likely to develop chronic pain the following year, and about 1 in 6 people with non-chronic pain reported chronic pain a year later. In other words, without early intervention, the pain can get worse, experts say. What started as acute or occasional pain can degenerate into a long-term problem. But not everyone has equitable access to the treatment, says Dr. Darnall. How to get help for chronic pain Experts recommend that if your pain is so severe that it interferes with your daily life, the first thing to do is to see your doctor. If symptoms don’t improve after six weeks, Dr. Botros recommends seeing a specialist. If you’re having trouble finding a chronic pain specialist, Dr. Silvalker recommends looking at pain centers at major universities, many of which offer telemedicine appointments. Local hospitals may also be able to provide resources.Dr. Darnall supports advocacy groups for certain situations, such as Marfan Foundation, can also provide educational materials and help patients find health care providers.recently Change to Medicare Dr. Nahin said the coverage of chronic pain treatment has also expanded. Accordingly, opioid epidemic, Some doctors have tried to stop medication as the first response to chronic pain treatment. Experts say it’s important to treat chronic pain with a multidisciplinary approach that combines multiple modalities. For example, people may have physical therapy, but they may also see a mental health professional for cognitive-behavioral therapy. “A single treatment is never enough,” says Dr. Silvalker. mental health treatment This is a particularly promising way to address chronic pain, but it is often underutilized. “Psychologists can help fundamentally reconstruct how people relate to their pain and the cues they hear in their bodies,” Dr. Silvalker said.

New treatments are also on the horizon, with researchers investigating whether psychedelics, virtual reality treatments, and brain stimulation can reduce pain. “It’s not a one-size-fits-all,” says Dr. Darnall. “Patients are not monolithic.”

