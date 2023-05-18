New Analysis of Semaglutide Trial in Adolescents Shows Semaglutide May Decrease Liver Enzymes Marking Liver Damage





Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A new substudy of the STEP TEENS trial presented at this year’s European Obesity Conference (Eco) A report held in Dublin on May 17-20, 2023 showed that adolescents who used semaglutide experienced significant reductions in liver enzyme levels, an indicator of liver damage. The study was done by Dr. Daniel Wegber, Department of Pediatrics, Paracelsus Medical School, Salzburg, Austria, and Dr. Rasmus Sourig, Novohi Nordisk A/S (manufacturer of semaglutide), Soborg, Denmark, and his colleagues. is. Increased body weight and body mass index (BMI) are associated with increased incidence of non-alcoholic fat liver disease (NAFLD) and its advanced forms (such as steatohepatitis), liver failure. In patients with NAFLD/steatohepatitis, weight loss may improve liver parameters such as alanine aminotransferase enzyme (ALT) levels. ALT measurement is considered the first step in his NAFLD screening in at-risk children. Consistently elevated ALT levels prompt further laboratory investigations for NAFLD or other diseases that affect the liver, whereas improvements in ALT levels indicate an improvement in the underlying cause of liver damage. The Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled STEP TEENS trial demonstrated the efficacy and safety of once-weekly semaglutide 2.4 mg in weight management in obese adolescents. This post hoc analysis of the STEP TEENS trial examined changes in ALT levels and estimated NAFLD in adolescents treated with semaglutide 2.4 mg and placebo. Obese (BMI ≥ 95th percentile) or overweight (BMI ≥ 85 to 95th percentile) adolescents (aged ≥12 years and <18 years) with at least one weight-related comorbidity, 2:1 after 12 weeks of lifestyle intervention randomized with. An induction phase of semaglutide 2.4 mg once weekly (or the maximum tolerated dose) or placebo for 68 weeks plus a lifestyle intervention. Change in ALT from baseline to week 68 was a prespecified secondary endpoint in the STEP TEENS trial. Overall, 201 participants were randomized (n=134 for semaglutide and n=67 for placebo).. Mean age at baseline was 15.4 years, body weight 107.5kg, BMI 37.0kg/m262% were female. Thirty-eight percent had elevated ALT (42% in the semaglutide group and 30% in the placebo group) (equivalent to >25.8 U/L in men and >22.1 U/L in women). 34% were estimated to have NAFLD (37% in the semaglutide group, 27% in the placebo group) (BMI ≥85th percentile, defined as fatty liver index) [FLI, a surrogate index of fatty liver based on BMI, waist circumference, triglycerides and the liver enzyme gamma-glutamyl transferase] 60 or higher and elevated ALT). Geometric mean ALT levels at baseline were 23 U/L vs. 20 U/L in the semaglutide and placebo groups, respectively. The change from baseline in ALT was significantly greater with semaglutide compared with placebo (-18.1% vs -1.1%). At week 68, treated with semaglutide, weight loss Weight loss of 10% or more is observed, but weight loss of less than 10% is not observed. Estimated ALT change in participants with presumed NAFLD was -15.5% vs +10.6% in the semaglutide and semaglutide groups. Placebo group, Each. Of participants with elevated baseline ALT levels, 53.8% and 33.3% had normal levels at week 68 in the semaglutide and placebo groups, respectively. More participants in the semaglutide 2.4 mg group (7.5%) reported liver-related adverse events (mostly nonserious) than in the placebo group (1.5%). This imbalance was primarily caused by events reported on the day of randomization (not semaglutide exposure) and events in participants with pre-existing liver injury. The authors conclude, “In the STEP TEENS trial, semaglutide 2.4 mg once weekly for 68 weeks was associated with significantly lower liver enzyme alanine aminotransferase levels compared with placebo.” Dr. Weghuber said, “Fat liver disease is the most common liver disease in adolescents for which there is currently no pharmacological therapy available. The results of this study are encouraging, as it was specifically designed to test semaglutide in adolescents with NAFLD. It will inform future research,” he added. Courtesy of the European Obesity Society Quote: New Analysis of Semaglutide Trial in Adolescents Shows It May Reduce Liver Enzymes Indicating Liver Damage (May 17, 2023) https://medicalxpress.com/news Retrieved May 17, 2023 from /2023-05-anasis-trial-semaglutide-adolescent-liver.html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal study and research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-05-analysis-trial-semaglutide-adolescents-liver.html

