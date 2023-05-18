



OncoAssure announced today that the results of a clinical study validating OncoAssure Prostate, a new test for prostate cancer management, have been published in the European Urology Focus, a peer-reviewed, open-access journal. The OncoAssure Prostate is a new test that can improve risk estimates for advanced prostate cancer and help select the best treatment for patients. The Irish medical diagnostics company also today announced the commercial availability of this new cancer test that addresses an unmet need in prostate cancer management. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men after non-adults.melanoma It is the second leading cause of cancer death in men after skin cancer and lung cancer. Approximately 70% of prostate cancer patients have indolent disease and their disease can be safely left untreated while receiving active surveillance. On the other hand, 30% have advanced cancer with a high chance of recurrence, often requiring aggressive, life-changing treatment. Current approaches cannot accurately identify whether a patient has high-grade or low-risk prostate cancer. Overtreatment is therefore a major problem, as many patients receive unjustified definitive therapy, leading to serious complications such as infections, incontinence, erectile dysfunction, and depression. OncoAssure Prostate measures a new set of ‘master driver’ genes associated with prostate cancer progression. This molecular data is combined with existing clinical parameters to provide a comprehensive and accurate assessment of a patient’s risk of advanced prostate cancer. The test uses a simple gene panel (4 prognostic genes and 2 reference genes), which provides a more cost-effective solution and can be performed in hospital pathology laboratories using standard RT-PCR equipment. can be done in-house, reducing turnaround time. Eliminates the need to send clinical samples to external laboratories. OncoAssure was co-founded by Des O’Leary and Professor William Gallagher in 2021 and is headquartered in NovaUCD, Dublin. The OncoAssure team previously developed the OncoMasTR breast cancer prognostic test at OncoMark, a UCD spin-out company acquired by Cepheid Inc. in March 2021. We are pleased to announce that the results of our clinical study of OncoAssure Prostate have been published in a widely read, peer-reviewed journal highlighting the benefits of this test for practicing urologists around the world. We believe the current publication of these results is a major step forward in making this test routinely available to the greatest benefit to patients and clinicians in the management of prostate cancer. . The next step is to start talking to the three companies.rd Parties aim to commercialize and initiate testing. “

Des O’Leary, OncoAssure CEO and Co-Founder “We are also pleased to announce that we have begun development of our next product, a test for cutaneous melanoma,” he added. We have also identified significant opportunities where unmet needs exist,” he added. Professor William Gallagher, chief scientific officer and co-founder of OncoreSure, said, “We are pleased to demonstrate that our novel discovery and development process has enabled the creation of a best-in-class, highly accurate prostate cancer test. I am very happy.” This has been supported by many stakeholders within the Irish and Swedish clinical and pathological environment, including Prof. William Watson (UCD and Prostate Cancer Research Consortium Leader) and Prof. Anders Bjarter (Prostate Cancer Research Consortium Leader). It would not have been possible without the cooperation and cooperation of Distinguished urologist at Lund University, Sweden). We also thank the Irish Cancer Society and the Irish Science Foundation for their background support in the biobanking and translational cancer fields that supported this exciting research. “ sauce: UCD research and innovation

