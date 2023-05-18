Appeals court seems skeptical of FDA approval and regulation of abortion drugs





A federal appeals court on Wednesday appeared poised to rule that the availability of a commonly used abortion drug should be curtailed, skeptical of the Food and Drug Administration’s decision on the drug. showed a positive attitude. The question is whether to uphold the preliminary judgment by a federal judge in Texas. declared in April The FDA’s approval of the pill mifepristone 23 years ago was null and void. From the outset of the two-hour hearing in New Orleans, questions and comments from three judges of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit criticized the FDA and its lack of knowledge of medical abortion, particularly how to prescribe it. was reflecting. The lawsuit is still in its early stages and any ruling could be appealed, but could ultimately have significant consequences.

If the first judge’s ruling is upheld, access to medical abortion will be overturned not only in states with prohibitions and restrictions, but also in states where abortion is legal. FDA’s regulatory authority over other drugs may be challenged in other lawsuits. Pharmaceutical companies say there is uncertainty As for the FDA’s role, it has the potential to chill drug development in the United States. Arguments include whether the parties who filed the lawsuits (a coalition of anti-abortion, non-pill-prescribing organizations and physicians) can show that the drug would cause real harm if it remained available; , and whether it took too long to file a lawsuit. Approval of mifepristone, the first tablet in dual therapy. Plaintiffs allege that mifepristone is unsafe, that the FDA did not follow proper regulatory procedures when approving mifepristone in 2000, and that mifepristone has been inappropriately deregulated since then. are doing. The government strongly disputes these claims, citing years of research that mifepristone is safe and claiming that authorities acted responsibly. Consists of two judges appointed by President Donald J. Trump, Justices James C. Ho and Cory T. Wilson, and Justice Jennifer Walker Elrod, appointed by George W. Bush. The commission, which is based in the United States, did not pass a ruling at Wednesday’s hearing. No deadline has been set for the court to make a decision, but that will be decided later. Both decisions are likely to be appealed first to the Court of Appeals and then to the Supreme Court. Less than a minute into the presentation of Justice Department Attorney Sarah Harrington, who represents the FDA, Judge Ho interrupted and referred to her account of the case as “not to the FDA’s scientific expertise.” It was an unprecedented and unwarranted attack.”

“I hate to fire you off so quickly, but you said something unprecedented,” he said, adding that the appeals court was reviewing other cases against the FDA. Harrington replied that those cases are different and that it is the FDA’s job to determine whether a drug is safe enough to be approved. “It’s not the court’s job to consider and judge expertise, and no court has ever done that,” she said. Judge Ho suggested that the focus should be on the facts of the case and not on subjects that the FDA should never allow. At the center of Wednesday’s debate, the plaintiffs, four anti-abortion physicians and an umbrella group called the Hippocratic Medical Alliance, could show that if access to and approval of the pills remained unchanged, they would actually be harmed. Whether or not Lawyers call this requirement valid. At the hearing, Harrington and Jessica Ellsworth, an attorney at Danco Laboratories, the manufacturer of mifepristone, said plaintiff doctors had no record of being forced to treat patients who experienced complications from the medication. Said he didn’t mention it. abortion.

“They never allege that the identified plaintiff was required to have an abortion contrary to her religious or conscience beliefs,” Harrington said. She believes that state and federal laws require health care providers to have “strong protections of conscience and religious beliefs,” even if an anti-abortion physician encounters one of the few patients with serious complications from mifepristone. He said he could ask a colleague to treat the patient because he gave him “protection of the patient.” they refuse treatment. Plaintiffs’ attorney Erin Hawley said anti-abortion doctors have been harmed in ways that warrant a lawsuit. They “are not harmed because they are forced to have an abortion,” she said, adding, “The harm to their consciences is much more extensive. They are forced into selective abortion procedures.” By doing so, she claims she feels complicit in selective abortion.” Hawley also tried to portray the government as minimizing concerns about medical abortion. “Abortion is different. We are talking about ending the life of an unborn baby,” she added. “This lawsuit is very different from doctors claiming they were harmed by treating children with asthma and gunshot victims because what they are doing here is the FDA’s misconduct in approving and deregulating mifepristone. can be traced directly to Judge Wilson raised several criticisms of recent FDA decisions to facilitate access to medicines, such as allowing medicines to be mailed.

“Patients are much more likely to go to emergency care or to a clinic with one of these doctors,” he says. “I don’t know how to make that circle into a square.” “I don’t think any of them are true, and they are not supported by evidence,” Harrington said. Judge Elrod noted that the Court of Appeals received a number of friend-of-court briefs documenting the two sides’ impassioned arguments, including one from a woman in a sexually abusive relationship, “If you mailed me a pill.” If they don’t, then they’re stuck in the abuser’s trap and can never escape.” The judge asked Holly how the court should view such cases. “There are other ways to obtain an abortion that are available to those in the tragic circumstances you detailed,” Hawley said, adding, “This lawsuit is not intended to end abortion. , to end a particularly dangerous form of abortion.” Citing studies that found the procedure to be extremely safe, Harrington added, “The rate of serious complications is well below 1 percent.”

Plaintiffs’ brief alleges that the FDA illegally approved mifepristone in a flawed process that “put politics ahead of women’s health” and then made “a politically-driven decision that illegally promoted unsafe prescriptions.” claimed to have done so. The government strongly objected in a brief, stating that “FDA’s actions are well supported by the decades-long record of safe and effective use of mifepristone in the United States and around the world.” The agency also alleged that it took too long for the plaintiffs to file their lawsuits. “They did not file a lawsuit until more than 20 years after the approval of mifepristone,” the government wrote. More than a dozen medical associations have filed friend-of-court briefs in support of the agency. of 1 briefthe Medical Association questioned the logic behind the ruling by Texas federal judge Matthew J. Kaksmalik, saying the ruling relied on “pseudoscience and speculation.” Judge Kaksmalik ignored “decades of unequivocal analysis supporting the use of mifepristone in the treatment of miscarriage and abortion,” they wrote.

Judge Elrod appears to make a particular exception for Danko’s briefing, which strongly criticized Kaczmalik’s ruling, calling it a “relentless, one-sided narrative.” In an unusual exchange, Judge Elrod sharply criticized the language Danko used in the brief, telling the firm’s attorney, Ms. Ellsworth, that Danko’s statement “has personally attacked the district court.” I used the phrase “we don’t normally do that”. See from a learned adviser. ” Ms Ellsworth said the statement was intended to capture “our view that the district court has gone far beyond its limits” and was not intended to be “any kind of personal attack.” But when the judge repeated her criticism and said he wanted to give Ms Danko a “chance” to respond differently, Ms Ellsworth said, “If I had more time, I could cut some of it down. It might be,” he said. After the hearing, the plaintiffs stood by the steps of the federal court. Dr. Christina Francis, Indiana physician and chief executive of the American Association of Professional-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who filed the affidavit cited by the judge, said: He was bleeding profusely and we vowed to take care of him as doctors. ” Medical experts say bleeding and cramping are normal side effects of the medical abortion process and are signs that pregnant tissue is being expelled. Asked if he has treated women for the side effects of mifepristone, Dr. Francis said he has noticed an increase in such cases since the FDA eased some restrictions on the drug in 2016. Stated. She didn’t mention numbers or details.

