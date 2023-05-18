The state after the new coronavirus infection varies depending on the mutation strain and vaccination status

The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has left public health systems struggling to cope with the influx of cases suffered an overwhelming burden. Prevent virus infection. COVID-19 survivors acquired immunity to SARS-CoV-2, which slowed the rate of infection and reduced the overall severity of infection.COVID-symptoms It began to be recognized as evidence of a persistent and sometimes disabling illness.

New research published in lancet Comparison of symptoms after COVID-19 caused by wild-type, alpha, and delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 in non-vaccinated and vaccinated populations.

study: Profiling post-COVID-19 status across different variants of SARS-CoV-2: unvaccinated wild-type, unvaccinated alpha mutant, and vaccinated delta mutant A prospective longitudinal study in a population. Image credit: Starshaker / Shutterstock.com

prologue

Prolonged COVID-19 is defined as symptoms lasting 28 days or more after the first positive COVID-19 test. All symptoms lasting more than 84 days after the first positive test are considered post-COVID-19.

Much research has been done on long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms because they are a common occurrence and a potential public health burden. Recognizing that symptoms are due to COVID-19 is made even more difficult by the variety of symptoms.

By June 2022, it is estimated that about 2 million people in the UK will have long-term COVID-19. About two-thirds of these people reported that their symptoms negatively affected their quality of life.

The current study used data from UK adults who reported symptoms using the COVID-19 Symptoms Survey smartphone app between 24 March 2020 and 8 December 2021. All participants were physically healthy for at least 1 month prior to testing positive for COVID-19 and subsequently reported profuse = COVID symptoms.

The researchers stratified participants by vaccination status and type of infection. Using a prospective longitudinal design, we identified distinct patterns and disease profiles driven by different viral variants and vaccination situations.

What did the study show?

The study included about 10,000 people with long-term COVID-19. Of these, about 15% developed post-COVID-19 symptoms. Importantly, no reduction in the prevalence or duration of symptoms after COVID-19 was observed between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Four different post-Covid-19 conditions were observed in the unvaccinated wild-type population. By comparison, 7 and 5 symptoms were observed in the unvaccinated alpha and vaccinated delta populations, respectively.

Regardless of mutation, long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms can be grouped into three distinct clusters. These symptoms included those associated with cardiopulmonary, central nervous system (CNS), and multiorgan systemic inflammatory conditions.

Cardiopulmonary symptoms were usually accompanied by severe shortness of breath, especially if alpha or delta. CNS symptoms include loss or diminished sense of smell, brain fog, headaches, and depression. These symptoms, when caused by alpha or delta variants, are usually not associated with other symptoms.

Intestinal symptoms have been reported but occurred in no more than two phenotypes per mutation.

Wild type after COVID-19

In the unvaccinated wild-type population, most individuals exhibited cardiopulmonary and central nervous system symptoms, followed by a population with symptoms associated with all phenotypes. Of note, the most severe symptoms occurred in this patient population.

A third cluster had upper respiratory tract symptoms, mainly hoarseness and anorexia, with anorexia. The last cluster also experienced CNS, upper respiratory, and gastrointestinal (GI) symptoms.

The second and fourth clusters had the most severe and chronic symptoms. However, there were no significant differences with other groups in terms of age, sex, or BMI.

Alpha after COVID-19

In the non-vaccinated alpha cohort, the largest cohort of patients had central nervous system manifestations, while the smallest cohort of 13 patients had variable presentations.

Delta Airlines after COVID-19

After delta infection and post-Covid-19, the largest cluster was primarily associated with CNS symptoms. Even the smallest cluster had the most severe cardiopulmonary symptoms and some systemic and gastrointestinal symptoms.

A second cluster of wild-types was 75% more likely than all other clusters to consult a medical professional to resolve their chronic symptoms. However, a third cluster was more likely to seek help for the post-COVID-19 situation.

The second and fourth clusters were 20-30% more likely to report that the condition severely affected their daily lives. Women were at a higher risk of serious disability in their daily lives due to the effects of COVID-19, and were more likely to seek medical attention.

What is the impact?

This study demonstrates the value of digital apps in tracking and characterizing large-scale pandemics. The researchers tried a new method of symptom profiling, which gave him three clusters of symptoms across variants.

These findings support earlier studies that reported varying degrees of functional impairment in the general population after COVID-19. The same clusters of symptoms were also reported in a post-COVID-19 analysis in a cohort hospitalized with COVID-19.

CNS symptoms have been frequently reported among long-term COVID-19 patients and correlate with specific brain imaging phenotypes. Of note, SARS-CoV-2 appears to spread through degenerated olfactory sensory neurons, which explains the prominence of olfactory-related symptoms.

Cardiopulmonary symptoms are often associated with lung damage. Therefore, this long-standing population of COVID-19 patients should be closely monitored for the development of pulmonary lesions.

Current research First person to profile post-COVID-19 status in patients with different SARS-CoV-2 variants and different vaccination status”

Importantly, the study was conducted on a large sample covering a wide range of post-COVID-19 symptoms, so the findings are generalizable.

Nonetheless, further studies involving a more representative range of the UK population are needed. The vaccination landscape also needs to be analyzed in more detail to better understand how different SARS-CoV-2 variants affect long-term COVID-19 risk. I have.

Our study suggests that future investigations into the mechanisms underlying post-COVID-19 conditions should consider separating and distinguishing affected individuals into different subgroups. I’m here. [underlying] process”