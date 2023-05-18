Convolutional neural networks improve skin cancer diagnostic accuracy for dermatologists







Source/disclosure information

Issuer: Disclosure:

Winkler reports receiving personal fees from Fotofinder Systems, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, MSD, Philochem, and Roche outside of submitted work. See this study for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



Add Topics to Email Alerts

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. . ” data-action=subscribe> subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: The specificity and accuracy rate were higher for convolutional neural networks (CNN).

Dermatologists with less than 5 years of experience were found to have improved diagnostic accuracy when considering the CNN results. Prospective studies show that integrating convolutional neural networks into dermatological practice, especially those with less than 5 years of experience, may improve the diagnostic accuracy of skin cancer. “In the skin cancer classification task, Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) Achieved diagnostic accuracy comparable to that of a trained dermatologist. ” Dr. Julia K. Winkler, Drs and colleagues from the Department of Dermatology at the University of Heidelberg in Germany write: “In this study, we aimed to clarify the collaboration between a dermatologist in the future clinical setting and his market-approved CNN.”

Integrating convolutional neural networks into dermatology practice, especially those with less than 5 years of experience, may improve the diagnostic accuracy of skin cancer. Data were obtained from Winkler JK et al. JAMA Dermatol. 2023; doi:10.1001/jamadermatol.2023.0905.

In this prospective diagnostic study, 22 dermatologists with varying levels of experience using dermoscopy skin cancer screening A general examination was performed on 188 patients. The dermatologist then graded the suspicious lesions and suggested a management plan. After this examination, the patient was sent to another room for CNN evaluation. These results were forwarded to dermatologists, who were asked to re-evaluate their decisions based on new findings. Results showed that dermatologists detected 228 suspected melanocytic lesions, including 190 nevi and 38 melanomas. When assessed individually, dermatologist findings were comparable in sensitivity to CNN (84.2%; 95% CI, 69.6%-92.6% vs. 81.6%; 95% CI, 66.6%-90.8%). However, the CNN had better specificity (72.1%; 95% CI, 65.3%-78% vs. 88.9%; 95% CI, 83.7%-92.7%) and accuracy (74.1%; 95% CI, 68.1%-79.4%) outperformed dermatologists in terms of . vs. 87.7%; 95% CI, 82.8%–91.4%). More importantly, when dermatologists integrated CNN results into decision-making, sensitivity increased to 100% (95% CI, 90.8% to 100%) and specificity increased to 83.7% (95% CI, 77.8% ~ 88.3%), improving accuracy. increased to 86.4% (95% CI, 81.3%-90.3%). Additionally, inclusion of CNN results reduced unnecessary resection of benign nevi by 19.2%.P. < .001). The authors noted that the addition of CNN results primarily benefited dermatologists with less than 5 years of experience. As a result, we found that the diagnostic accuracy of a dermatologist with less than 2 years of experience improved from 70.5% for him to 87.2% for his when CNN results were included (P. < .01). Dermatologists with less than 5 years of experience were similarly likely (77.1% vs. 91.7%; P. < .01), whereas dermatologists with >5 years of experience showed no statistical increase with the addition of CNN results (74.1% vs 75.9%). “Dermatologists significantly improved their diagnostic performance by working with the tested CNN,” the authors conclude. “These results indicate that a broader application of this human-machine approach, especially in non-specialized settings, may be beneficial for clinicians and patients.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/dermatology/20230517/convolutional-neural-networks-increase-dermatologists-diagnostic-accuracy-of-skin-cancer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos