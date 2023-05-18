When will an RSV vaccine be available?





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine Against respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, for adults 60+. The vaccine, called Arexvy, is manufactured by the pharmaceutical company GSK. Recommendations for its use could come from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as early as June, meaning it could be available in the fall.

How important is a vaccine against RSV? How effective is the Arexvy vaccine? Will a vaccine be available this winter and how will people access it? Do I still need other vaccines against viral infections (Covid-19)? Also, can this vaccine be used for her RSV-susceptible infant?

To answer these questions, we spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Liana Wen. Wen is an emergency physician and George She is a professor of health policy and management at the University of Washington’s Milken Institute School of Public Health. She previously served on the City of Baltimore Health Commissioner.

CNN: How important is it to have a vaccine against RSV?

Doctor. Liana Wins: RSV is a very common virus, especially among young children. According to the CDC, Virtually all children will be affected by the age of two.

Most people infected with RSV experience mild cold-like symptoms. The problem is when RSV spreads to the lower respiratory tract. The virus can cause bronchiolitis, an inflammation of the small airways in the lungs, and can spread to pneumonia, an infection of the lungs.

Approximately 58,000 to 80,000 children under the age of five are hospitalized for RSV each year in the United States. According to the CDC. Among infants under 6 months of age, 1 to 2 in 100 are hospitalized with RSV. Premature infants and children with underlying disorders, such as a weakened immune system, are most at risk of serious illness.

Although RSV is often discussed as a threat to children, it also poses health risks to the elderly. in the United States, Estimated 159,000 Each year, adults over the age of 65 are hospitalized with respiratory syncytial virus, and approximately 10,000 to 13,000 older people die from the infection. Those at highest risk of serious outcome are those with underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease or lung disease, or those with a weakened immune system.

Thus, the disease caused by RSV is a heavy burden. Developing a vaccine that can reduce the severity of the disease is a major breakthrough and could save many lives each year.

CNN: Alexby, how effective is this vaccine?

Wen: It seems to work.researcher published The results of their Phase 3 clinical trial were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine. This was a randomized controlled trial involving approximately 25,000 adults aged 60 and older. Half received a placebo and the other received one dose of vaccine. Vaccine efficacy in preventing lower respiratory tract disease due to RSV was approximately 83%. The vaccine was 94% effective in preventing lower respiratory tract disease in patients with underlying medical conditions such as heart or lung disease. It was also 94% effective in preventing serious illness.

These are very promising results. It is not yet known how long the vaccine will protect and whether or how often boosters will be needed. So far, the vaccine appears to provide protection for at least a year.

Researchers are studying this durability issue while also monitoring severe side effects. In Phase 3 clinical trials, the most common side effects were injection site pain and fatigue, which resolved quickly. There was no difference in serious side effects between the placebo and vaccine groups, but like any medicine, the vaccine needs to be monitored continuously after more people are given it.

CNN: Any chance of a vaccine being available this winter? If so, how can people get their hands on it?

Wen: Now that the FDA has approved the vaccine, the CDC will meet to discuss it. The CDC’s external advisers are scheduled to meet in June, and the CDC may make recommendations to the CDC director shortly thereafter. The director then makes the decision.

If all goes well, Arexvy could be available this fall. I think it will be available in the same places as the flu and COVID-19 vaccines, namely pharmacies and certain clinics. We need to find out which groups the CDC recommends this vaccine for, everyone over the age of 60, or just people with certain medical conditions.

CNN: Do I still need other flu and Covid-19 vaccines?

Wen: yes. The RSV vaccine specifically targets RSV. It does not replace other vaccines that target other pathogens. People should still get the flu vaccine every year this fall and should follow the CDC’s guidance. When to receive another Covid-19 booster.

CNN: Can this vaccine be used in young children who are susceptible to RSV?

Wen: This particular vaccine from GSK is only approved for the elderly. However, there is an RSV vaccine in development by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which is being tested in pregnant women to protect infants. These results are already available — The FDA’s vaccine advisors will meet on Thursday to review them. However, the FDA may not decide until this summer on when the vaccine will be available to pregnant people.

Pfizer has also submitted an application to the FDA for an RSV vaccine for the elderly, and several other pharmaceutical companies are expected to complete Phase III trials later this year.