Harmful life stressors disproportionately affect humans… : Neurology Today

New research suggests that nonmedical issues (such as stressors in personal life) in pregnant women with epilepsy require as much attention as seizure management.

An analysis of self-reported data from a federal survey released April 18 found that women with epilepsy were more likely to experience life stressors during pregnancy, including job loss, homelessness, and even domestic violence. face the challenges of neurology.

While clinicians have helped women with epilepsy achieve healthy pregnancies and births through improved seizure management, new research suggests that nonmedical issues also need attention.

“Overall, we’re doing a good job medically managing women with epilepsy during pregnancy, and they’re doing well,” said lead author of the study, assistant professor of neurology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. said Dr. Naveed Chowdhury, M.D. “However, the study suggests that women with epilepsy have more stress during pregnancy, and while some of it may be perceived, at least some of it goes unnoticed. may not have.”

He said health care providers who care for pregnant women with epilepsy should ask what’s going on in their lives and connect them to social workers, counselors and other support services as needed. Stated.

“Even women who successfully conceive can be stressed, and counseling can be helpful throughout the pregnancy,” says Dr. Chowdhury.

Analysis of CDC survey data

The study authors noted that, to date, no studies have used population-level data to assess life stressors in women with epilepsy during pregnancy. “Stress during pregnancy is potentially harmful to both the mother and the fetus,” and it is important to look at stress-inducing factors as they increase the risk of miscarriage, premature birth, low birth weight and pre-eclampsia, the study authors said. said. Stress, especially stressful live events, can increase the frequency of seizures.

The new study used data from the Pregnancy Risk Assessment and Monitoring System (PRMS), a continuous surveillance system by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that collects pregnancy-related information in 50 states/territories. This surveillance accounts for about 81% of U.S. births, and each state’s sample includes 1,300 to 3,400 postpartum women from her. Women are contacted by email or phone as needed, with a response rate of 50 to 85 percent. PRAMS oversamples certain populations, such as mothers of low birth weight infants and mothers of ethnic minorities.

The PRAMS survey includes key questions asked by all states, but 13 states and territories also ask postpartum women whether they had been diagnosed with epilepsy three months before conception. increase. The survey also asked about asthma, anemia, heart problems, thyroid problems, polycystic ovary syndrome, or anxiety.

The PRAMS survey collected information on 14 life stressors experienced before childbirth: family illness, divorce or separation, moving, homelessness, mother’s unemployment, mother’s partner or husband unemployed, working hours. or reduced salary, separated from partner, excessive arguments, difficulty paying bills, mother or partner in prison, close contact drug use, death of close mother, mother’s partner unwanted pregnancy. PRAMS also asked women whether their partners or other close contacts had been physically, emotionally, or sexually abusive.

The study included data from 64,951 postpartum women, including 1,140 respondents (1.99% overall) who reported having been diagnosed with epilepsy within the three months before conception.

Stress factors in women with epilepsy

After adjusting for covariates, women with epilepsy were 1.24 times more likely than women without epilepsy to report experiencing stressors. In addition, women with epilepsy are more likely than women without epilepsy to suffer from family illness, divorce or separation, homelessness, mother’s job loss, mother’s partner or husband’s job loss, reduced working hours or salary, and higher than normal wages with partners. Arguments, imprisonment, drug use by close contacts, death of close contacts, etc.

Other factors associated with more stressors are being young, being of Indigenous or mixed race, or of non-Hispanic ethnicity. low income. And the study found that they were on the Women’s, Infants, and Children’s Supplemental Nutrition Program (WIC) or Medicaid. Married women were less likely to report stressors.

Women with epilepsy were also more likely than nonpregnant women to report abuse before or during pregnancy, 10.7 percent versus 4.1 percent.

Even after adjusting for factors such as age, race, and socioeconomic status, the analysis found that women with epilepsy were still more than twice as likely to report having experienced abuse compared to women without epilepsy. I understand. This result is consistent with several previous studies, including: Abuse or a history of abuse was found to be more common in patients with epilepsy.

Research generally notes that “domestic and sexual abuse are major public health problems, and their association with poor maternal and fetal outcomes significantly increases healthcare costs during pregnancy.” but did not include information on birth outcomes. To the women who answered the questionnaire.

This analysis explores the impact of epilepsy in pregnant women compared to other chronic health conditions, as well as the relationship between chronic health problems and life stressors, especially heart disease, thyroid disease, and asthma. I also found a connection. Women with epilepsy were much more likely (77 percent) to experience another health condition compared to the non-epileptic group (14 percent). However, even after statistical adjustment, among women without these chronic conditions, women with epilepsy were 1.47 times more likely to report stressors than women with epilepsy who were not pregnant. it was high.

“The presence of these significant life stressors is an important consideration for clinicians managing WWE.” [women with epilepsy] It highlights the importance of counseling and the need for support services such as social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists,” the study said.

Dr. Chowdhury said he hopes the results of the study will prompt neurologists and those who care for pregnant women with epilepsy to ask about stress. This series of discussions may seem a little awkward and personal, with the usual focus on drug choice, dosage, and patient health, but the anxiety about when the next attack will occur.

He also hopes to develop a questionnaire that health care providers can use to guide conversations and determine if they need a social worker or counselor.

This study had limitations, including the fact that it was based on maternal self-reports, which may have introduced recall bias. The study also didn’t focus on birth outcomes, but the authors said future research could help clarify whether stressors lead to worse birth outcomes.

Another limitation was that the PRAMS survey did not ask for details about women’s epilepsy, including type of epilepsy, medication use, and whether seizures were well controlled. The study noted that some respondents may have had psychogenic non-epileptic seizures associated with a history of abuse. The researchers also noted that the PRAMS survey did not collect data on gender identity or postpartum partner sex.

“This is a limitation as members of the LGBTQ community also experience additional stressors related to discrimination within and outside the healthcare system,” the authors said.

Although the study did not explore the reasons behind life stressors, the authors noted that “the increase in these stressors is due to lack of support systems, lack of coping skills, and lack of resources to manage pregnancy. It is possible,” he suggests. Although the survey questions focused only on negative life stressors, positive stressors (such as graduation or starting a new job), as well as everyday stressors, were equally or more stressful. could become.”

expert comment

FAAN’s Andres M. Kanner, M.D., Ph.D., clinical professor of neurology and director of the Comprehensive Epilepsy Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, said that while some of the findings, particularly those related to increased risk of epilepsy, the study did not. He said he was not surprised by the results. Domestic violence, further investigation needed.

“In general, women with epilepsy have increased stressors, so this data is not surprising. Dependence, denial of certain jobs, exposure to stigma,” he says.

However, Dr. Kanner said survey-based studies of life stressors during pregnancy lack important clinical data to support self-reported responses. She said it was difficult to know whether women with epilepsy who claimed to have experienced abuse had a documented diagnosis of epilepsy or had a history of psychogenic non-epileptic seizures common in women. pointed out to be important. . He cautioned against making alarming statements about the prevalence of domestic violence among pregnant women with epilepsy until confirming data are available.

Dr. Kanner said many misconceptions about epilepsy and pregnancy have been refuted by recent studies, including the oft-cited MONEAD study, which reported positive outcomes for the development of babies born to women with epilepsy. “Women with epilepsy are much more likely to give birth to healthy babies and have problem-free pregnancies, especially if their pregnancies are well managed,” he said.

“If you’re treating women with epilepsy and you don’t know their psychosocial profile, you’re not doing a good job,” says Dr. Kanner.

Elizabeth E. Gerald, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of neurology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and director of the Women’s Program with Epilepsy at Northwestern Medical School, said the new study “represents the potential for mothers with epilepsy. It points to alarming disparities in the number of certain stressors.” She said “differences in exposure to abuse compared to others” and “differences in reports of abuse are particularly concerning.”

“The stress that mothers endure affects not only the mothers themselves, but also their children,” said Dr. Gerard, MONEAD’s field principal investigator. She said the study found that mothers’ perceptions of anxiety, mood and stress impacted their children’s neurodevelopment.

“The clinics and health care providers who serve these patients should offer screening not only for depression and anxiety, but also for important life stressors,” Dr. Gerald said.

“When caring for these patients, it’s not just the medication that’s important. We should ask what else is going on in their lives and in their homes because that will also affect the outcome.”

Clinics “ideally would be provided with the resources necessary to assess and mitigate specific stressors,” he said. This may include specific training (including on domestic violence), social work, mental health support, and increased time spent with the patient. ”