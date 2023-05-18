Stroke mortality increased during coronavirus pandemic, according to CDC





Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday showed that the United States has made no progress in narrowing the gap between stroke deaths among black and white adults during the pandemic. CDC epidemiologist Adam Vaughan said: “Pre-pandemic, the disparities between blacks and whites were driven by differences in hypertension treatment and control, but these differences are rooted in specific social determinants of health.” said. “During the pandemic, these inequalities may have widened further.” From early 2020 to 2021, stroke deaths increased across all racial and ethnic groups, but at higher rates among minority populations. In 2018, black adults were 45% more likely to die from a stroke than white adults. It is now 50% more likely, and black adults aged 35 to 54 are 2.5 times more likely to die from stroke than white adults of the same age group. experience. Vaughan said the change in data from pre-pandemic to 2023 is largely due to more black adults having stroke than white adults, and more white adults surviving stroke. pointed out it wasn’t. CDC has identified several potential reasons for these widening gaps over the past three years. 1. New Evidence Links COVID-19 to Increased Stroke Risk CDC Report published in April COVID-19 is associated with increased stroke risk, and the disproportionately higher morbidity of COVID-19 experienced by blacks may have caused the disproportionate increase in stroke mortality among blacks. says there is. The American Stroke Association also cited a Nature Medicine study that found a 52% increased stroke risk among COVID-19 survivors, with an increase of about 4 strokes per 1,000 people one year after infection with the virus. I am quoting. 2. The pandemic disrupted all normal medical care In April 2020, the New York Times aptly asked the question: “Where did the heart attack go?” At that time, cardiologists across the country were reporting at least a 40% reduction in heart attack hospitalizations. Physicians have seen similar reports of reduced hospitalizations for stroke. This is not because fewer people face these medical emergencies. In reality, there may have been more symptoms, but people were hesitant to seek treatment immediately. “This disruption may have delayed the treatment of stroke and the treatment and management of hypertension and other stroke risk factors,” Vaughan said. Therefore, the CDC reports that delays in stroke treatment and care may have exacerbated stroke outcomes and increased the risk of death. 3. Other risk factors have become more prevalent since 2020 Pandemic shutdown proved worsened the mental health of many, physical activity, diet, and quality of sleep. CDC officials said Wednesday that these changes may be disproportionately affecting black adults, increasing their risk of stroke. “To address and reduce these health inequalities in this country, we must identify and address all factors associated with health inequalities, effectively manage and control risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes, We have to work hard to ensure that everyone has adequate access to care and treatments,” preventive services,” said Booker Daniels, a health communications expert at the CDC. Hadley Hitson covers the rural South with Advertisers in Montgomery and Report for America. You can contact her by:[email protected]. to support her worksubscribe to advertisersagainDonate to Report for America.

