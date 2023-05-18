Health
Want to lose belly fat?Here are 3 exercise and diet changes you should start right now
I am often asked about reducing body fat, especially belly fat.
It’s not the same for everyone, but let’s start with the basics. The need for a proper diet, which includes an emphasis on vegetables, fruits and whole grains, reduced intake of red meat and fatty dairy products, and avoiding simple “sugar and white flour” carbohydrates it is clear. But that’s just the starting point, and a proper diet alone may not be enough. You need to be aware of what’s going on with your insulin levels, and of course you don’t just need to exercise, you also need to exercise the right way.
Over the years, I have fought my own battle against the bulge. In his youth he trained avidly as a boxer and later as a powerlifter. As a competitive athlete, I worked out to the extreme, so a tight waist wasn’t an issue for me. And I was proud of my deep cut six-pack abs. Ah, the good old days!
However, as I got older, I regretted that my waistline wasn’t what it used to be, even though I was eating healthy and exercising regularly. Finally I found a solution. To regain a toned waistline, I began controlling my daily blood insulin levels through intermittent fasting.
How Intermittent Fasting Helps Lose Belly Fat
Eating all day long always triggers an insulin response, even if you’re watching your diet and exercising. According to my respected health expert Dr. Marc Hyman, “High insulin levels tell the body to put on weight around the abdomen.”
To make matters worse, excess insulin and too much belly fat can lead to insulin resistance, which in turn promotes the accumulation of belly fat, making it even more stubborn, making things even worse. As Hyman puts it, “I’ll keep that spare tire for the rest of my life.”
Intermittent fasting is effective because it keeps insulin levels low during long daily fasts (18 hours or more). Also, when your insulin is low, you enter a fat-burning zone that is particularly effective at reducing belly fat, especially if you’re eating right and exercising.
How Cardio Exercise Helps Lose Belly Fat
Now let’s turn to exercise. It’s common to resort to spot reduction techniques to reduce belly fat, but unfortunately it’s ineffective. Spot reduction means trying to reduce body fat in specific places, and the typical fake approach to reducing belly fat is doing a lot of sit-ups, leg raises, crunches, etc. It’s about trying to burn the fat around you. These exercises strengthen the underlying abdominal muscles, but they cannot remove the fat layer covering them.
A pioneering study published in the Research Quarterly in 1984 focused on reducing spots with abdominal exercise in subjects wanting to reduce belly fat. Even after training five days a week and doing thousands of sit-ups, the subjects showed no reduction in abdominal fat. Why didn’t it work?
Abdominal training burned only a few calories (kcal). To lose just one pound of body fat, you need to burn a whopping 3500 calories, and 30 minutes of sit-ups won’t give you any dents.
More importantly, the underlying abs cannot “reach out” and grab the fat around them and selectively burn it for fuel. Instead, when fat is mobilized, it comes from storage sites throughout the body and is released into the blood vapor. From there, you can absorb energy by working your muscles and use it as needed.
Several other studies have shown similarly poor results for spot reduction exercise compared to aerobic exercise, which can produce significant improvements in both overall body fat and abdominal fat loss. increase. This is because aerobic exercise burns a large amount of calories, and losing body fat means burning more calories than you expend, resulting in a negative calorie balance. Why a 30-minute abdominal workout burns negligible calories, while cardio is more effective when the same 30-minute brisk walk, jog, bike, or swim burns 300+ calories is easy to understand.
How Resistance Training Helps Lose Belly Fat
Cardio burns a lot of calories in 30 minutes. In contrast, 30 minutes of resistance (weight training) exercise burns far fewer calories. This means that the acute effects of aerobic exercise are superior to those of resistance exercise.
However, the chronic calorie-burning effects provided by resistance exercise really add up. The effects are so great that in fact resistance exercise is recommended as an effective weight management tool, especially as we age. Here’s why.
Starting in your 30s, your body will start to lose muscle unless you do some resistance exercise. This is important because muscle mass accounts for the majority of your resting metabolic rate, the calories you burn each minute to support your daily physical functions.
Without weight training, you will lose muscle mass. The result is a lower resting metabolic rate and fewer calories burned each day. For example, let’s say that a young adult’s resting metabolic rate is 1.0 calories per minute, but after a few decades he’s lost muscle mass and dropped to 0.95 calories per minute. This small difference is important because his metabolism is chronically on going 24/7 and small differences add up.
A drop in resting metabolic rate from 1.0 to 0.95 is only 0.05 calories per minute, but this is very important because 0.05 calories are not burned per minute. In one year, I used to burn 0.05 x 60 minutes x 24 hours x 365 days = 26,280 calories, but now I don’t. That’s 7.5 pounds more body fat (3,500 calories per pound) due to the loss of muscle mass and lower resting metabolic rate.
As you can see, a two-pronged exercise attack with acute and chronic calorie-burning exercises (aerobic and resistance) is the best way to reduce overall body fat and belly fat.
