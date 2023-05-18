Two doses of vaccine are more effective than one, new study shows, as officials warn of possible rise in mpox in summer





CNN

—



As concerns grow that the United States may face an increase in mpox cases this summer, three new studies show that two doses of the Gineos mpox vaccine are far more effective than one dose. shown.

“Vaccine efficacy estimates from these studies ranged from 36% to 75% with one dose of Jynneos vaccine and from 66% to 86% with two doses,” said MPOX Response Incident Manager at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Christopher Braden said. he said in a teleconference on Thursday.

“The takeaway from these three studies is that the efficacy of the vaccine is substantial, with two doses clearly superior to one,” he said. “This will help individuals prevent mpox infection and help avoid severe illness and even death.”

The study tracked an epidemic of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, that spread to multiple countries last year, resulting in More than 30,000 people infected in the USdisproportionately affects gay and bisexual men.

In August, the US Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the two-dose ginneos mpox vaccine for administration to high-risk adults. The vaccine is usually given in two doses four weeks apart, but a single dose was given during last year’s outbreak to stretch supplies and reach as many people as possible.

Although the number of mpox cases in the United States has declined significantly since the peak of the outbreak in August, CDC officials are now recommending that people who have not yet completed their second dose of the Jynneos vaccine be given 2 doses this summer. Encouraged to complete the first vaccination.

About 1.2 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far, According to the CDConly 23% of those most at risk are fully vaccinated nationally.

Effectiveness of mpox vaccination

One real world researcha study conducted in 12 US jurisdictions from August 2022 to March 2023 found that two doses of the Gynneos mpox vaccine were 85.9% effective in preventing symptomatic mpox infections, compared with It has been suggested that the vaccine efficacy of 75.2%.

To evaluate vaccine efficacy against mpox in men who have sex with men and transgender adults aged 18 to 49 years, researchers from the CDC and other US institutions studied 309 mpox patients and 608 controls. Analyzed human data.

The results of this study are consistent with those of previous studies evaluating vaccine performance and efficacy,” the researchers wrote. reportpublished Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

However, it is still unclear how long the protective effect of the vaccine lasts. Researchers at the CDC and other US agencies wrote that because this is unknown, people at high risk for mpox should complete two consecutive vaccinations.

Another study, also published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly, found that one dose of the Gynneos vaccine was 68.1% effective against symptomatic mpox infections, compared with 88.5% for two doses. It is suggested that there was

or studyThe study, conducted by researchers from the New York State Department of Health and other agencies in New York, included data from June through December last year, during which a total of 375 mpox cases were reported to the health department. over 27,000 doses of the vaccine. Recorded as administered.

To estimate the effectiveness of the vaccine against diagnosed mpox infections, the researchers analyzed data from a sample of 252 men aged 18 and older who were diagnosed with mpox in New York City between July and October last year. and compared the results with a sample of 255 people. Control patients diagnosed with rectal gonorrhea or primary syphilis in New York State.

Their analysis suggests an overall vaccine efficacy of 75.7% when combining data from both single and double doses.

The researchers wrote that the mpox epidemic “decreased rapidly in the summer of 2022 due to widespread public health and vaccination efforts, and changes in individual behavior,” but how much of a decline will depend on vaccine availability. Whether it is due to efficacy, changes in people’s behavior, or seasonal variations in the spread of the virus remains unclear. i don’t know.

“The global mpox epidemic continues and could accelerate further in the summer of 2023 given that unvaccinated people are at risk of behavior,” the researchers said. He wrote, adding that research results support the recommendation to complete two doses for optimal protection.

In another study, Published Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine, suggesting that in the United States, the Jynneos vaccine had a vaccine efficacy of 66% against mpx disease after two doses and a vaccine efficacy of 35.8% after one dose. When confined to nonimmunocompromised individuals, vaccine efficacy appeared to be 76.3% in fully vaccinated individuals and 40.8% in those who received only one dose.

CDC and Organizational Researchers grand studyThe study, owned by healthcare software company Epic, analyzed data from more than 2,000 mpox patients and more than 8,000 control patients who had no history of mpox but faced similar risks of illness. The researchers found that only 25 case-patients were fully vaccinated with two doses of the Jynneos vaccine, compared with 335 control patients. The survey period was from August to November last year.

Estimates of vaccine efficacy found in this NEJM study were lower than those found in the other two studies, but Braden said it was a strong study and that “vaccine efficacy in the population “It’s good to have multiple studies to understand what it’s really like.” ”

Data from Epic’s Cosmos database showed that people diagnosed with mpox were less likely to be vaccinated than study control patients.

Jackie Gerhart, Epic Research’s chief medical officer and family physician, said in an email that two out of three cases of mpox were prevented in those who completed two doses of the vaccine, with just one dose. He said one in three cases of mpox could be prevented.

“Vaccination remains an important method of preventing disease. Although there have been some reports of breakthrough mpox infections in vaccinated persons, vaccination is still recommended. We hope to study declining and breakthrough cases in the future,” Gerhardt said in an email.

“MPOX is spread through skin-to-skin contact. Last year’s mpox epidemic started in the spring and summer and may have been partially triggered by festivals, pride events and other summer celebrations,” she said. Stated. “Public health officials, clinicians, and community advocates are working together to spread knowledge about mpox, and we know more than we did during the outbreak last year. We stand ready to support and advocate for those at risk through prevention and vaccination.”

This is not the first time a CDC study has shown that two doses of the Jynneos vaccine are more protective against mpox than one dose.

In another study, Previously published by CDC In December, the incidence of mpox cases among unvaccinated men aged 18 to 49 years in the United States was 9.6 times higher than those who received two doses of vaccine and 7.4 times higher than those who received the vaccine. found. received only the first dose.

That previous study also showed that for every 1 mpox illness in people who were fully vaccinated for two doses, there were 10 illnesses among unvaccinated people. .

“The level of vaccination…is not what we need.”

As the summer season rapidly approaches, federal, state, and local health officials continue efforts to raise awareness of the importance of mpox vaccination for those most at risk.

of A study by the CDC found In October, it was announced that only 57.6% of the approximately 500,000 people who received the first dose of the Jynneos vaccine and were eligible for the second dose received the second dose. .

“Therefore, there is genuine concern that vaccination levels among those most at risk are not reaching the levels we need. New cases are occurring, including those who have received the vaccine, but the symptoms are: “Symptoms were milder for those who had some protection from the vaccine,” said County Health. Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive of the staff association, said. told CNN earlier this week.

“There’s still a lot to uncover here,” she said. “But vaccines still offer the greatest chance of avoiding serious illness, including hospitalizations and deaths, and people should plan to get vaccinated two weeks before attending major events where they are at risk of infection. ” Exposure to mpox. ”

Mpox is a viral disease that is spread through close contact and can infect anyone, but last year’s outbreak was primarily among men who had sex with men. The infection causes a distinctive rash that initially looks like pimples and blisters, and other symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, pain, and fatigue. In rare cases, especially for people with weakened immune systems, mpox can be fatal.

Dr. Demetre Daskarakis, the White House National Mpox Coordinator, said, “Vaccination reduces the chances of getting and spreading mpox, and importantly, even if it doesn’t prevent infection, it can still cause severe disease.” It may reduce the likelihood of serious illness, hospitalization and death.” at Thursday’s television briefing.

“Without renewed prevention efforts, especially vaccination, we are definitely at risk of mpox resurgence, and indeed are at considerable risk of mpox resurgence. This is particularly worrying as summer approaches. It should be done,” Daskalakis said, adding that the CDC already has plans to work with event organizers for LGBTQ Pride Month in June to raise awareness about the importance of vaccination.

“We have the vaccine and we have the ambitious organizers,” he said, adding that the CDC estimates that there are about 1.7 million people who could benefit from the vaccine.

The CDC released its update on Monday. health alert network He warned of the potential risk of new mpox cases this spring and summer and described the increase in cases already detected in the Chicago area.

As of Thursday, a total of 21 people had been diagnosed with mpox as part of the Chicago cluster, Daskalakis said Thursday. Most of the cases have been confirmed among gay or bisexual men, he said, and most have mild symptoms. No hospitalizations were reported.

“Mpx may return in the spring-summer 2023 season as festivals and other events draw people together,” the agency said. “The purpose of this Health Alert Network (HAN) Health Update is to inform clinicians and public health agencies about new clusters or potential outbreaks of mpox cases and to provide resources on clinical evaluation, treatment, vaccination, and testing. That’s it.”