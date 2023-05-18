Health checkup required for 30, 40 and 50 year olds

Earlier this month, a government-backed panel of experts lowered the recommended age for women to begin mammography from the previous recommended age of 50 to 40. And many in their 40s don’t understand that they should start getting colon cancer screenings now. Cancer screening began at age 45, even though the same panel of experts lowered its recommendation from age 50 two years earlier.

The most common recommendations are for healthy people with average risk. If your family history or other factors put you at an increased risk of developing the disease, your doctor may recommend starting testing sooner.

Talk to your healthcare provider first. They should be able to tell you when and what tests are needed. Most insurance plans cover most of the cost of medical examinations and physical examinations.

Strong recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (an independent expert panel that issues recommendations for preventive services) should be covered by most private insurers, often from federal insurers. will also be paid. Other medical associations’ recommendations may vary and may or may not be covered by your insurance company.

“The most important thing is to develop a relationship with a doctor who sees you regularly,” says Dr. Matthew Bonzeret, an internist at the University of Washington in St. Louis.

Here’s a decade-by-decade guide to when many major screenings begin.

in my twenties

Many screening recommendations start in middle age, but many start in your 20s.

Dr. A. Mark Fendrick, a general physician and professor of medicine and public health at the University of Michigan, says the average adult should be tested for sexually transmitted infections such as gonorrhea, chlamydia, and HIV at least once in their 20s. said that I need to receive Based on risk factors, more frequent testing may be warranted, he says.

People in their 20s can also be tested for hepatitis C. A US task force recommends that adults be tested for the hepatitis C virus at least once in their lifetime.

Cervical cancer screening for average-risk women is recommended to begin between the ages of 21 and 65. The frequency of inspections depends on the type of inspection. Task Force and other groups recommend cervical cytology (also called pap smear) every 3 years from age 21 to 29.

30’s

For women ages 30 to 65, the Task Force recommends continuing Pap smear testing every 3 years or HPV testing with Pap smear testing every 5 years. HPV, or human papillomavirus, causes many cervical and other cancers.

Start thinking about getting tested for diabetes and cholesterol. The Task Force recommends screening for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes beginning at age 35 for overweight or obese people. However, the American Diabetes Association recommends that all adults over the age of 35 be tested for type 2 diabetes, and those with elevated risk factors should get blood tests sooner.

The task force said average-risk men should have their cholesterol levels tested at age 35 and women at age 40 to see if they need to take statins, which are drugs that lower cholesterol. Doctors say most people get tested early.

Dr. Jay Shelley Allen, a senior associate consultant in family medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, examines patients’ body mass index, family history of heart disease, personal health history, and lifestyle to determine if blood sugar levels are high. He says he’s judging when it’s time to go up. And you need to start cholesterol testing.

“If I have a 25-year-old patient with a BMI of 40 and they tell me they have a family history of diabetes and cardiovascular disease, I test them,” Allen says.

Forties

According to the Task Force’s new draft guidelines, women should begin getting breast cancer mammograms every two years after they turn 40. The American Cancer Society recommends that women be screened annually from age 45 to 54 and every other year thereafter, while other groups recommend annual screening starting at age 40.

When you turn 45, it’s time to get a colorectal cancer screening. It can be obtained through a colonoscopy or a stool test by mail.

If you don’t have glasses or contacts and don’t see an eye doctor regularly, the American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends seeing an eye doctor at age 40 to get a baseline eye disease screening. Recommended. If you have diabetes, see a doctor sooner. High blood pressure, or a family history of eye disease. Such tests may detect diseases such as glaucoma and cataracts.

fifties

According to expert panel guidelines, postmenopausal women should be screened for osteoporosis if their health care provider determines that they are at high risk of fracture.

Lung cancer screening is recommended for adults aged 50 to 80 who smoke 20 packs per year and are current smokers or have quit within the past 15 years. A history of smoking 20 packs a year is equivalent to smoking 1 pack a day for 20 years, or 2 packs a day for him to smoke for 10 years.

Guidelines for screening men for prostate cancer are extensive, doctors say, and there are no universally accepted recommendations. The American Cancer Society recommends that men, starting at age 50, talk to their health care provider about the pros and cons of testing. They recommend that men whose father or brother had prostate cancer before age 65, or African-American men, start such conversations at age 45.

60’s

The Task Force recommends that women aged 65 years and older should be screened for osteoporosis with bone densitometry to prevent fractures.

Men who smoke or have smoked previously should undergo no more than one abdominal aortic aneurysm screening between the ages of 65 and 75, as recommended by the Special Committee. Men who have never smoked can talk to their health care professional about whether they should be tested.

Some doctors begin testing cognitive function in their 60s. At the Cleveland Clinic, doctors give annual or biennial mini-cognitive tests to patients over the age of 65, says Neha Vias, M.D., a family physician at the clinic.

Email Sumathi Reddy at [email protected]