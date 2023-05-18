Foods to avoid or add to your diet this summer for healthy skin





Drinking water may be the most obvious answer to keeping you healthy

skin It’s fresh and moisturizing, but it’s not the only way diet can affect your skin, especially during the summer, according to experts. New York City-based board-certified dermatologist and founder of RVL Skincare, Dr. Rita Linkner, explored the subject ahead of summer to help everyone who wants to glow from the inside out. bottom. Stock Photography/Getty Images Everyone’s body and dietary needs are different, but Linkner told “Good Morning America” ​​that some ingredients are more harmful to the skin than others. “Foods associated with acne include foods with high blood sugar,” she says, which often includes “fried foods.” Stock Photography/Getty Images “In terms of the relationship between dairy products and acne, high skim milk consumption is most commonly associated with acne,” Linkner continued. She said more than two glasses of milk in a day is considered too much. 2020

study A paper published in the Journal of the American Medical Association showed a possible link between adult acne and fatty and sugary foods, sugary drinks, and milk. There are several different types of acne, including hormonal and comedogenic, and not everyone responds the same to the same types of diets and treatments. Experts recommend consulting with a medical professional about what acne treatment is best for you. Foods and drinks to add to your summer diet for glowing skin Conversely, Linkner said there are many foods you should eat more of during the summer to keep your skin fresh and clear. “Consume foods rich in antioxidants to counteract sun damage,” she suggests. “Berry is my favourite.” Stock Photography/Getty Images “Turmeric also has excellent anti-inflammatory properties and has been shown to have strong anti-carcinogenic properties,” Linkner added. Stock Photography/Getty Images Get glowing skin from the gut Nutritionist Maya Ferrer and Dermatologist Whitney Bowe, Ph.D.

Previously shared on “GMA” More specific foods to keep your skin looking and feeling healthy. “Unfortunately, packaged goods tend to be very sophisticated, pro-inflammatory foods,” Ferrer said at the time. “The quickest way to reduce inflammation and get glowing skin is through the gut,” explained Dr. Bowe. “Small changes in your diet can really make a big difference to your skin,” she said. The two suggest “eating the rainbow” as an antioxidant-rich diet. “Antioxidants fight free radicals that cause acne and even premature skin aging,” says Dr. Bowe. Ferrer recommends foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains, which she said are “incredibly rich in antioxidants.” “My personal favorites are broccoli, asparagus, and berries. They’re low in sugar, rich in antioxidants, and super delicious,” she said. Stock Photography/Getty Images Both Feller and Bowe also suggest adding healthy fats like avocado, salmon, and extra virgin olive oil. “Nuts and seeds are good sources of polyunsaturated fatty acids,” Feller explained. “These are healthy, heart-healthy fats that are great for your skin.” Dr. Bowe has hailed these fats as “beauty-promoting fats because they actually help lock moisture in the skin and reduce inflammation.” Conversely, she recommends avoiding too much sugar, as it “can aggravate skin inflammation, leading to breakouts and loss of elasticity.” “There’s sugar lurking in things like pasta sauces and salad dressings,” Ferrer said. “General recommendations are no more than 6 teaspoons of sugar for women and no more than 9 teaspoons for men.”

