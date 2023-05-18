



Topsham, Maine — Family and friends mourn the death of a 58-year-old Topsham man who died after contracting a rare tick-borne virus. of Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention I said this is the first case Poissan This year was the third Powassan death recorded in Maine since 2015 due to the virus. Weymouth’s wife, Anne-Marie, said her husband died after developing neurological problems, including brain swelling. She is now speaking out to warn others about protecting themselves from tick-borne diseases. Annemarie said she still can’t believe the beloved husband everyone knew was gone without Bobby. Weymouth would have turned 59 this Saturday. He died Sunday after experiencing many symptoms, including paralysis, from exposure to the Powassan virus. “He was there, but he couldn’t move. He could point to the words on the board. He was pointing to ‘scary,’ ‘horror,’ and ‘frustration.’ Weymouth said. Annemarie did not want to be on camera, but spoke to the main news center by phone. She said her husband, who had a compromised immune system and her rheumatoid arthritis, began having knee problems and swelling in her arms. While in the Maine Medical Center, he underwent knee surgery after which he completely lost sensation on the right side of his body. An MRI scan later revealed severe brain swelling. A spinal tap was conclusively positive for Powassan virus. “Even if you know it’s poissan from day one, there’s no known cure for it,” Weymouth explained. The Maine CDC said some people infected with powassan, which is spread by deer and woodchuck ticks, do not develop symptoms. But for others, it can lead to serious neurological problems. There are no drugs to treat the virus. Experts say everyone is at risk and about 1 in 10 people will die. About half of survivors experience permanent brain damage. Maine has had 15 confirmed cases since 2015, including a Waldo County man who died from the virus last April. “This is very serious and can lead to severe encephalitis and inflammation of the brain,” says Dr. Scott Melton, who treats infections at the hospital. aurora infection careSaid. Melton said health care workers can diagnose Powassan based on symptoms and blood or spinal fluid tests. As for Bobby, Annemarie said her husband of 23 years loves life. He was also a dirt bike and race car enthusiast, racing on circuits all over Maine and mentoring young racers. She said Bobby hadn’t spotted the implanted tick before she had symptoms, and the couple were unaware of the potentially fatal tick-borne disease. “Had we known this disease existed, we would have been more diligent in checking for ticks, but we would have used more sprays and been more careful,” says Annemarie. said. This is the message she said she wants all miners to take seriously. A celebration will be held this Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. to celebrate the life of Bobby Weymouth. Mote Mountain Smokehouse & Brewery Company Located in North Conway, New Hampshire. For more information on ticks and tick-borne diseases, including real-time data from the Maine CDC, visit: here. See more main stories in News Center https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

