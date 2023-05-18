Transvaginal ultrasonography reveals prevalence of uterine fibroids in minority women





A recent transvaginal ultrasound study suggests that more than one-third of African-American women and more than one-fifth of Asian-Chinese women have uterine fibroids. In a recently published study, JAMA network openInvestigators reviewed transvaginal ultrasound data from 996 women (ranging from 25 to 45 years old) who participated in a longitudinal study examining reproductive aging. According to the study, the study population consisted of white women (28.2%), African-American women (25%), Hispanic or Latino women (23.8%), and Asian-Chinese women (23%). rice field. The researchers said all women in the cohort had regular menses and had no history of pelvic surgery. Participants in this study were not being treated for infertility or other conditions and had not taken any estrogen- or progestin-containing medications for the three months prior to study entry. The researchers found that 35.7% of African American women and 21.8% of Asian Chinese women had uterine fibroids (also known as leiomyoma), compared with 12.7% of Hispanic or Latino women and 10.7% of white women. known to have). “Higher proportions of participants with uterine fibroids were observed in black or African American and Asian Chinese cohorts of all ages, and these groups shared several potential risk factors. ,” writes study co-author Marcel I. Cedars. , M.D., Director of the Center for Reproductive Health at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) and colleagues. The study authors found that the proportion of cases with multiple fibroids and mean fibroid diameter (48.3 percent and 3.9 cm for African American women and 26 percent and 3.9 cm for African American women, respectively) in this study , noted significant differences between African American and Asian Chinese women. 3.2 cm each for Asian Chinese women). According to Cedars et al., these differences, and the fact that Asian Chinese participants had the lowest body mass index (BMI) among groups in the study cohort, indicate that hormonal contributions are part of the larger etiologic puzzle of fibroid growth. It is said that it suggests that it is nothing more than Researchers cited a variety of literature, suggesting that vitamin D deficiency and high levels of endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), such as parabens and phthalates, are common causes contributing to fibroid growth in these populations. He pointed out that it could be a factor. “Previous studies have found that blacks have higher levels of phthalates than whites, presumably due to different patterns of personal care product use. may enhance fibroid growth by slowing apoptosis and promoting leiomyoma cell survival.…Limited data also indicate higher EDC levels in Chinese American women. There are,” Cedars et al. “Furthermore, in vitro studies show that vitamin D inhibits human leiomyoma cell proliferation and extracellular matrix production. It’s been observed in both humans.” (Editor’s Note: For related content, seeTransvaginal Ultrasound Versus MRI: Which is More Effective in Evaluating Endometrial Cancer?” and “Past, Present, and Future of Uterine Fibroid Embolization. ”) Regarding study limitations, the study authors noted that exclusion of prior pelvic surgery or use of hormonal agents may have contributed to the prevalence and odds ratios of fibroids in older and at-risk groups, such as black and Asian women. He pointed out that it may have led to underestimation. The researchers also noted that all Asian study participants were of Chinese descent, which may limit the broad extrapolation of the results from this cohort to other Asian ethnicities.

