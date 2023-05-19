MPOX JYNNEOS vaccine gains new attention as CDC warns of possible relapse: Shot





Lynn Sladkey/AP When JYNNEOS’ mpox vaccine was launched last summer, health officials believed it worked. This was an educated guess, largely based on animal testing data, in the midst of a public health emergency. Now that 1.2 million doses have been completed in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has real evidence that the mpox vaccine is effective in preventing disease. Three new studies show that two doses of JYNNEOS vaccine are between 66% and 86% effective in preventing mpox in at-risk people. The study was published Thursday. New England Journal of Medicine and the CDC prevalence and weekly mortality, “Two doses of the vaccine provide the best protection against mpox disease,” said CDC epidemiologist Leora Feldstein. “I highly recommend staying up-to-date on vaccinations from summer into pride season,” she said. The new data come as health officials work to stem a potential summer epidemic of mpox. of CDC concerns The mpox resurgence is based on a recent outbreak in Chicago. Twenty-one people in the area were diagnosed with mpox last month, according to Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, the White House National Monkeypox Task Force’s deputy director at a press conference Thursday. Outbreaks were recorded for three consecutive months. Very few cases Found in Chicago.daily incidents remain lowest across America. Many of those infected with mpox in Chicago were fully vaccinated. No one was hospitalized. “Even if infection cannot be prevented…vaccination may reduce the likelihood of infection and spread of the disease, reducing the likelihood of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Daskarakis said. Mpox is a disease that causes rashes and lesions and is spread primarily through sexual contact. most of the time Infections have been detected in the United States among homosexuals, bisexuals, and other men who have sex with multiple partners. The CDC estimates that about 1.7 million people are at high risk of contracting mpox, but only a quarter have so far been fully vaccinated, i.e. two doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine. It means that “If you didn’t get your first dose, get it. If you didn’t get your second dose, get it. Rash even if you’ve had previous vaccinations or have mpox.” Seek medical attention and get tested if you have ‘in the past,’ Daskalakis says. “Be prepared to use all the tools in our prevention toolkit, including vaccines, testing and, importantly, education, so that people can make informed decisions about their sex lives to stop the spread of the disease. There is a need.” Daskalakis they say so Working with local health authorities Organizers should provide vaccine and health information at upcoming Pride events. CDC also created the following databases: Health centers offering free mpox vaccine. The U.S. lifted the public health emergency for mpox in January, but the CDC said these recent cases show the epidemic isn’t over and the disease continues to spread. there is

