6 Key Characters That Help You Recognize Strokes
6 Important Letters to Help You Recognize When Someone Has a Stroke: Why Time Affects the Brain
May is National Stroke Awareness Month and St. James Health Care, now part of Intermountain Health, encourages people to learn and recognize the signs and symptoms of stroke. That way, you’ll know what to do if people around you are experiencing symptoms and can act quickly. Seek medical attention immediately.
Stroke is the term doctors use when part of the brain is damaged due to obstruction of blood flow.
Stroke can occur when:
An artery to the brain is blocked or blocked, leaving a part of the brain without blood for a long time. It accounts for about 87% of strokes.
An artery ruptures and bleeding begins in or around the brain.
The effects of a stroke depend on several factors, including how much and which parts of the brain are affected and how quickly the stroke is treated.
Some people who have a stroke have no aftereffects. Some people lose important brain functions. For example, some people become partially paralyzed or unable to speak. Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and disability in the world.
Why is it so important to know these six letters? Because only about 40 percent of people in the United States can identify the main symptoms of a stroke.
A good way to remember the signs of stroke is to use acronyms. Do it quickly:
B. = Balance – Sudden dizziness or loss of balance or coordination
E. = Eyes – Sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes
F. = Face – Sudden weakness of the face (is one side of the face drooping?)
a = arm – weakness in arm or leg
S. = speech – sudden difficulty in speaking
T. = time – time when symptoms started
“People who have had a stroke don’t often go for help. It’s important to educate people to help and act on their behalf. If you have a stroke, call 911 right away,” said Amanda Offer, M.D., St. James Stroke Program Medical Director.
Appropriate treatment depends on what type of stroke you are having.i need to go to the hospital very quickly to understand this. At the hospital, doctors do tests to confirm a stroke and to determine what type of stroke you have. This includes imaging tests such as CT scans and MRIs, which make pictures of the brain. Other imaging tests are used to look at blood vessels and the heart.
St. James’s physicians also have access to telehealth technology, such as high-definition cameras, audio equipment, and in-room televisions, allowing them to quickly connect 24/7 with neurologists at Intermountain Health partner locations. .
Prompt treatment of stroke is one of the most important factors in determining a successful outcome. A stroke occurs when a part of the brain is not supplied with enough blood for a period of time.
“We want to remind people that ‘time is the brain.’ This is because a stroke essentially deprives the brain of oxygen, so the sooner a patient is treated, the more it will lose.” It means fewer brain cells, about 32,000 neurons die every second when the brain is deprived of oxygen,” said Dr. Offer. “The sooner you get to the hospital, the more likely you are to make a full recovery without losing brain or body function.”
A new study found that every time someone delays urgent care for a stroke, it’s associated with a 2.2 hour drop in wellness.
“Stroke can occur at almost any age, so it’s important for people who experience these symptoms to seek immediate emergency care. However, risk factors for stroke include heart disease, diabetes, These include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, etc. A genetic predisposition to stroke exists, so people should also be aware of their family history,” Dr. Offer said.
Many, but not all, strokes are preventable. You can greatly reduce your chances of having a stroke by:
Take your medicine exactly as directed. Medicines that are particularly important in preventing stroke include:
o blood pressure medicine
o drugs called statins that lower cholesterol
o Medications to prevent blood clots, etc. aspirin or anticoagulant
o Medications to help keep blood sugar levels as normal as possible (for diabetes)
Change your lifestyle:
o If you smoke, stop smoking
o Get at least 30 minutes of regular exercise most days each day (if deemed safe by your doctor).
o Lose weight if you are overweight
o Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products, and low in meat, sweets, and refined grains (such as white bread and white rice).
o Reduce salt (sodium)
o Limit your drinking
- For women, limit to 1 cup per day
- For men, do not drink more than 2 scoops per day
If stroke symptoms last only minutes or hours, you may be experiencing a transient ischemic attack (TIA). Temporary symptoms are worrisome because they can mean another stroke could happen soon. People should continue to call 911 and come to the emergency department for a quick diagnosis. A quick response can often lead to a quick recovery. It’s important to be optimistic and focus on your goal of recovering from a stroke.
A team of experts at St. James and Intermountain Health has developed a protocol that reduces the time it takes to diagnose and treat stroke. This is important because prompt diagnosis and treatment may reduce long-term damage, reduce disability, and improve overall outcomes. St. James offers a full range of specialty care, from critical neurological care via telehealth to acute care, rehabilitation and outpatient care.
To learn more about stroke recognition, prevention, treatment options and medical resources, please visit: here.
