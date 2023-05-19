



BOSTON – We all know that a healthy diet is important for maintaining good physical health and avoiding cancer, heart disease and diabetes. But there is also growing evidence that what you eat also plays an important role in your mental health. “The gut and brain arise from the exact same cells in the human fetus, although they are different parts of the body,” explains Mass General Nutritional Psychiatrist Dr. Uma Naidu. “There are chemical messages sent and received between the gut and the brain. I like to call this a two-way text messaging system. It’s like you’re communicating all the time.” Dr. Naidoo is the author of This is your brain on foodshe says, a guide to foods that can help combat depression, anxiety, and various other mental health conditions. According to Naidoo, our plate is a powerful tool, especially for those who are reluctant to take medication. The first step, she says, is to move away from the standard American diet, which is high in ultra-processed and sugary foods. “When you eat poorly and eat only the standard American diet, you don’t just gain weight, [it is] It leads to worsening of symptoms such as mood disorders and anxiety,” she said. So what does our gut want? “Dietary fiber is very important for the gut. As Americans, we tend to think about protein all the time,” she said. That’s where fruits, vegetables, and whole grains come into play. But Naidoo says we should also look at a few more food groups. Prebiotics: Garlic, Leeks, Onions, Bananas, Oats Probiotics: unsweetened plain yogurt Healthy fats: olive oil, avocado Fermented food: kimchi, kelp tea Leafy vegetables “Folic acid, vitamin B9, found in leafy greens, is essential for boosting mood, because low folic acid can lower mood,” she says. Some of my spice drawers have mood-enhancing effects. Dr. Naidoo recommends saffron, which is a bit more expensive and not often used in cooking. “There is good evidence that supplements improve mood, so you should consider supplements and talk to your doctor about it.” Naidoo says turmeric is especially effective when mixed with black pepper because it activates certain elements in turmeric to enhance its effects. And don’t forget it’s the best source of vitamin D. A few minutes of sun every day without sunscreen. “You can’t get vitamin D through the window. Vitamin D affects mood and anxiety.” Dr. Malika Marshall



Marika Marshall, MD, is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and physician who has been a HealthWatch reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. Dr. Marshall, a board-certified physician in both internal medicine and pediatrics, has served on the staff of Harvard Medical School and at Massachusetts General Hospital at MGH She is Chelsea She is Urgent Care and she is MGH Revere Health at her center. I practice medicine and am currently working on the front lines of nursing. For patients with COVID-19. She is also the organizer and contributing editor of She Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing arm of Harvard Medical School.

