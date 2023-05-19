Cholesterol, blood pressure genes linked to Alzheimer’s risk





May 18, 2023 – People with genes that predispose them to certain types of high cholesterol and high blood pressure have an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study. The study is important because it provides a concrete way to identify people at high risk and could point scientists toward treatments that prevent devastating diseases. The study, a collaboration of European researchers, was published Wednesday in the journal. JAMA network open. The authors eventually found that people with genetically elevated levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or “good”) cholesterol were at increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers also found that people whose genetic factors were associated with elevated systolic blood pressure were more likely to get the disease. The higher the HDL cholesterol and systolic blood pressure, the higher the risk of Alzheimer’s disease for those with the affected genes. This study was considered large, containing data from 39,106 people with Alzheimer’s disease and 401,577 people without Alzheimer’s disease, and was used for comparative analysis. The DNA used in this study was obtained from the European Alzheimer’s & Dementia Biobank, which contains data on people from 11 European countries. The authors said their results were limited by the lack of ancestral diversity among those who participated in the study. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, affecting 6.5 million people over the age of 65 in the United States.according to mayo clinic, the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease shrink and brain cells die. Continued decline affects thinking, behavior, social skills, and ability to function independently. Previous studies have linked cholesterol and blood pressure levels to the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, with mixed results, the study authors noted. Researchers around the world are working to understand the causes of dementia, and many studies link progressive disease to both genetics and modifiable lifestyle traits. An Alzheimer’s expert at the University of Texas told CNN about the unique needs behind the study.

“Overall, I think there is some support for the fact that lowering blood pressure can be good. Suda Seshadri, M.D., professor of neurology at the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio, told CNN. Seshadri, who was not involved in the research, said one possibility is that high HDL cholesterol could protect people from heart disease, which could result in longer time to develop dementia and longer life. said to be sexual. “Studies need to be replicated and better understood. It’s certainly interesting, but it’s just part of the information,” she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/alzheimers/news/20230518/cholesterol-blood-pressure-genes-linked-alzheimers-risk

