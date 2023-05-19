Health
Skin patches hold promise for peanut allergy in young children
news
A trial patch was shown to be 67% effective in desensitizing peanuts, but experts say it won’t be the “Holy Grail.”
There is no approved treatment for peanut allergy in Australia, but that could soon change as a new skin patch currently in phase 3 clinical trials is showing promising results.
Published in New England Journal of Medicineresults from the EPITOPE trial show that the Viaskin Peanut Cutaneous Immunotherapy (EPIT) patch produced “statistically superior desensitization” compared to placebo when used in children aged 1-3 years. I’m here.
Children diagnosed with peanut allergy after wearing a patch containing 250 μg of peanut protein, or 1/1,000th of a peanut, daily for 12 months had a treatment response rate of 67% with the EPIT patch, compared with 67%. 33.5% of placebo-treated children.
The authors say this suggests that the patch is “sufficient to reduce the likelihood of having an allergic reaction after accidental exposure to peanuts.”
Dr. Nicholas Cooling, a general practitioner, sees about four to five peanut allergy patients a day who are referred from his Hobart practice.
Given his special interest in allergies, this is a much higher percentage than average, but Dr. Cooling said nonetheless. News GP The “average GP” will still see once a month.
“Food allergies are prevalent, with about 1 in 10 children in Melbourne having a food allergy, similar to Tasmania, and peanut allergy being in the top four,” he said. said.
“That means about 1 in 30 or 1 in 50 children have a peanut allergy.”
The EPIT patch isn’t the first attempt at tackling peanut allergies. US approved However, according to Dr Cooling, who is also chairman of the RACGP Special Interest Allergy Committee, it is unlikely that the drug will appear in Australia anytime soon.
“We’ve been hesitant to fund that immunotherapy because of concerns that it might not work, and because of concerns that a significant proportion of patients will develop anaphylaxis,” he said. Stated.
Given that the EPIT patch is still in clinical research and has not yet been approved by the TGA, many hurdles remain before it becomes available domestically. However, the study authors hope that, if approved, it will provide an additional treatment option for patients for whom standard treatment (allergen avoidance and use of rescue medications) is inadequate.
So what does this mean for general practitioners?
Cooling said this would be a specialty service for allergists, but GPs should know it is available for referrals.
“We need to see what the standards are, but I hope that once the patches are available, they will be prescribed by both immunologist allergists as well as general practitioners with a specific interest in allergies. I look forward to it,” he said.
“Hopefully within the next few years we will be able to prescribe it … I think it will be a while before it is available on PBS.”
And despite hopes that new treatments are on the horizon, he warns that not all peanut immunotherapies currently in clinical trials are “perfect cures” for allergies.
“They only desensitize the individual, which means that the threshold for consuming peanuts can be much higher, or that normal doses of peanuts can be tolerated and symptoms are often absent. , it doesn’t cure allergies, it just helps increase allergies,” he said.
“What we want is to develop a treatment that will erase peanut allergy and give us a so-called ‘permanent tolerance’ so that we don’t have to eat peanuts every day and can tolerate any amount at any time.
“It’s the Holy Grail, but these studies haven’t shown it yet.”
The EPIT patch is designed to be worn daily without restrictions for a sufficient period of time during treatment so that the children participating in the EPITOPE study were able to become active and maintain regular activity.
The study also showed a shift to a ‘mild’ food challenge response after 12 months of treatment, with a low incidence of treatment-related anaphylaxis of 1.6% in the intervention group and none in the placebo group. .
Cooling notes that the proposed patch treatment has advantages over other approaches.
“Oral immunotherapy [current] This is a method of giving children peanut desensitization and is frequently used around the world in clinical trials and is fairly effective and inexpensive, so it is often used in private allergist practice. ” he said.
“But there are also a lot of intestinal side effects, which is a good thing because the peanut immunotherapy patch on the skin reduces the risk of intestinal side effects because it is a patch that you put on your arms and back.”
The authors of the EPITOPE study found that there is no approved treatment for peanut allergy in children under 4 years of age, and the efficacy and safety of epidermal immunotherapy with peanut patches in infants with peanut allergy is ‘unclear’. However, Dr. Cooling said general practitioners can: Wait to see if a patch becomes available and what the referral path will be.
“The key is knowing if you can refer someone to a treatment that might work. “Let’s go,” he said.
“And it’s good that GPs can inform patients about their options and refer them down the road to an allergist, an immunologist, or a primary care physician with a particular interest in allergies.
“It doesn’t solve the problem, it just makes it safer to eat peanuts.”
To join the conversation, log in below. \
allergies in childhood clinical immunology skin immunotherapy peanut allergy skin patch
newsGP weekly poll
Which budgetary measures will most impact you as a GP?
|
Sources
2/ https://www1.racgp.org.au/newsgp/clinical/skin-patch-shows-promise-for-peanut-allergy-in-tod
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Skin patches hold promise for peanut allergy in young children
- A 7.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami warning for an Australian island
- Regarding the Plate case, Jokowi is confident that the Attorney General’s office is working in a professional manner
- DarKoaster, the new roller coaster at Busch Gardens, opens on Friday
- Dress rehearsal for Ballet Dalton’s spring recital
- Another victory for Trump in his proxy war with Ron DeSantis
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed parliament building to the nation on May 28
- Hollywood is ready for Johnny Depp’s return, say insiders
- Veterans and sports stars play hockey to raise awareness about mental health
- Kia, Hyundai agree to $200 million auto theft settlementExBulletin
- Italy prepares to quit Xi’s global construction megaplan – POLITICO
- US Supreme Court strikes down social media liability cases | Court News