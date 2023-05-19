Skin patches hold promise for peanut allergy in young children

news

A trial patch was shown to be 67% effective in desensitizing peanuts, but experts say it won’t be the “Holy Grail.”



It is estimated that up to 1 in 30 children in Australia have a peanut allergy.





There is no approved treatment for peanut allergy in Australia, but that could soon change as a new skin patch currently in phase 3 clinical trials is showing promising results.





Published in New England Journal of Medicineresults from the EPITOPE trial show that the Viaskin Peanut Cutaneous Immunotherapy (EPIT) patch produced “statistically superior desensitization” compared to placebo when used in children aged 1-3 years. I’m here.





Children diagnosed with peanut allergy after wearing a patch containing 250 μg of peanut protein, or 1/1,000th of a peanut, daily for 12 months had a treatment response rate of 67% with the EPIT patch, compared with 67%. 33.5% of placebo-treated children.





The authors say this suggests that the patch is “sufficient to reduce the likelihood of having an allergic reaction after accidental exposure to peanuts.”





Dr. Nicholas Cooling, a general practitioner, sees about four to five peanut allergy patients a day who are referred from his Hobart practice.





Given his special interest in allergies, this is a much higher percentage than average, but Dr. Cooling said nonetheless. News GP The “average GP” will still see once a month.





“Food allergies are prevalent, with about 1 in 10 children in Melbourne having a food allergy, similar to Tasmania, and peanut allergy being in the top four,” he said. said.





“That means about 1 in 30 or 1 in 50 children have a peanut allergy.”





The EPIT patch isn’t the first attempt at tackling peanut allergies. US approved However, according to Dr Cooling, who is also chairman of the RACGP Special Interest Allergy Committee, it is unlikely that the drug will appear in Australia anytime soon.





“We’ve been hesitant to fund that immunotherapy because of concerns that it might not work, and because of concerns that a significant proportion of patients will develop anaphylaxis,” he said. Stated.





Given that the EPIT patch is still in clinical research and has not yet been approved by the TGA, many hurdles remain before it becomes available domestically. However, the study authors hope that, if approved, it will provide an additional treatment option for patients for whom standard treatment (allergen avoidance and use of rescue medications) is inadequate.





So what does this mean for general practitioners?





Cooling said this would be a specialty service for allergists, but GPs should know it is available for referrals.





“We need to see what the standards are, but I hope that once the patches are available, they will be prescribed by both immunologist allergists as well as general practitioners with a specific interest in allergies. I look forward to it,” he said.





“Hopefully within the next few years we will be able to prescribe it … I think it will be a while before it is available on PBS.”





And despite hopes that new treatments are on the horizon, he warns that not all peanut immunotherapies currently in clinical trials are “perfect cures” for allergies.





“They only desensitize the individual, which means that the threshold for consuming peanuts can be much higher, or that normal doses of peanuts can be tolerated and symptoms are often absent. , it doesn’t cure allergies, it just helps increase allergies,” he said.





“What we want is to develop a treatment that will erase peanut allergy and give us a so-called ‘permanent tolerance’ so that we don’t have to eat peanuts every day and can tolerate any amount at any time.





“It’s the Holy Grail, but these studies haven’t shown it yet.”

The EPIT patch is designed to be worn daily without restrictions for a sufficient period of time during treatment so that the children participating in the EPITOPE study were able to become active and maintain regular activity.





The study also showed a shift to a ‘mild’ food challenge response after 12 months of treatment, with a low incidence of treatment-related anaphylaxis of 1.6% in the intervention group and none in the placebo group. .





Cooling notes that the proposed patch treatment has advantages over other approaches.





“Oral immunotherapy [current] This is a method of giving children peanut desensitization and is frequently used around the world in clinical trials and is fairly effective and inexpensive, so it is often used in private allergist practice. ” he said.





“But there are also a lot of intestinal side effects, which is a good thing because the peanut immunotherapy patch on the skin reduces the risk of intestinal side effects because it is a patch that you put on your arms and back.”





The authors of the EPITOPE study found that there is no approved treatment for peanut allergy in children under 4 years of age, and the efficacy and safety of epidermal immunotherapy with peanut patches in infants with peanut allergy is ‘unclear’. However, Dr. Cooling said general practitioners can: Wait to see if a patch becomes available and what the referral path will be.

“The key is knowing if you can refer someone to a treatment that might work. “Let’s go,” he said.





“And it’s good that GPs can inform patients about their options and refer them down the road to an allergist, an immunologist, or a primary care physician with a particular interest in allergies.





“It doesn’t solve the problem, it just makes it safer to eat peanuts.”







