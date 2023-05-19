DHEC: Rabies Bat Spotted in Lexington County, Pets Exposed





Columbia South Carolina (WOLO) – SC DHEC has confirmed that a bat found near Dutchman Shores Circle and Murray Lindler Road in Chapin, South Carolina has tested positive for rabies. No confirmed cases have been confirmed so far, health officials said. One dog is infected and will be quarantined as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. DHEC said the bat was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on May 17, 2023 and was confirmed to be infected with rabies on May 18, 2023. Bats, wild and stray animals, dead or alive, should never be handled with bare hands, according to health officials. Bats that may come into contact with people, pets or livestock should be safely contained in a sealed container and kept out of contact. Never unleash bats that can endanger people or pets. Rabies cannot be tested after the bat is released. “Rabies bats are known to carry the rabies virus,” says Terry McCorister, rabies program team leader. “Bat teeth are small and bites are easy to miss, so people don’t always know they or their pets have been bitten.” DHEC: For this reason, you should always assume that a person or pet may have been bitten if: When they wake up, there are bats in their room or tent. Bats are found where children, pets, and people with intellectual disabilities (intoxicated or mentally handicapped) are left unattended. They have had direct contact with bats. If you, someone you know, or your pet have been in contact with this bat or another animal that may have rabies, contact the DHEC Midlands Public Health Colombia Office during normal business hours (8:30). Call us at (803) 896-0620. Monday through Friday, am to 5 pm) or (888) 847-0902 (select option 2) after hours and on holidays.

