Hong Kong Researchers Develop Algorithm to Predict Diabetic Kidney Disease Risk





A team of researchers from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the California-based medical research institute Sanford Burnham Prebies has devised a new computational model to predict whether people with type 2 diabetes will develop kidney disease. According to a press release, the model measures markers of DNA methylation (the process that occurs when subtle changes accumulate in DNA) from blood samples to check both current and future kidney function. . The test was developed using data from over 1,200 T2D patients enrolled in the Hong Kong Diabetes Registry and has also been tested in a group of Native Americans with T2D. why it matters About half of end-stage renal disease and dialysis patients in Asian countries are said to be caused by diabetes. Ronald Ma, professor of diabetes at CUHK School of Medicine, said that although there have been great advances in treating diabetic kidney disease, it remains difficult to assess a patient’s risk of developing it using clinical factors alone. rice field. By combining AI and data, the research team was able to devise a computational model that could potentially prevent kidney disease and optimize treatment in T2D patients. They are now working to refine the model while expanding its application by incorporating other data that could enhance its ability to predict other diabetes-related outcomes. A patent has also been filed for this model. market snapshot AI-powered tools already exist to assess the risk of kidney disease in T2D patients as well. Developed by New York-based company Renalytix AI, Kidney Intel X Generates a kidney disease risk score based on a patient’s blood sample and medical history.

