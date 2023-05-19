The emergence of sexual kissing behavior in Mesopotamia and its role in the spread of disease





Troels Arbøll and Sophie Rasmussen review the ancient history of kissing, particularly the emergence of romantic and sexual kissing in Mesopotamia over 4000 years ago and the evolution and spread of oral infections such as herpes simplex virus 1 (such as HSV). A prospective review of the kissing role. -1). They argue that kissing cannot be considered a sudden biological trigger for the spread of specific pathogens, as some recent studies have suggested. “There is evidence that kissing was a common practice in ancient times, and may have played a role in the spread of orally transmitted microbes such as HSV-1,” Arbor and Rasmussen said. writing. A human usually presents his two main types of kisses: parental, friendly kisses, and romantic, sexual kisses. Studies have shown that friendly kissing between parents is a universal behavior among humans across time and regions, but romantic sexual kissing is not culturally universal, and is common in stratified societies. tend to occur. Arbol and Rasmussen highlight a long-overlooked body of evidence of romantic sexual kissing in ancient Mesopotamian texts from 2500 BC. Beyond the importance of kissing in social and sexual behavior, the occurrence and act of this form of kissing may have had unintended secondary effects on disease transmission. Recent paleogenomics studies have shown that today’s common kiss-transmitted pathogens, including HSV-1, Epstein-Barr virus, and human parvovirus B19, existed in ancient and even prehistoric times. increase. Arbor and Rasmussen surveyed his ancient DNA, cultural and artistic works, and ancient medical records, and found that the existence of diseases transmitted by kissing may be older and more widespread than recent research suggests. It shows that there is a “In other modern societies, it is unlikely that kissing arose as an immediate behavioral adaptation that inadvertently facilitated disease transmission,” the researchers say. This perspective follows up on the findings of a study published in July 2022. scientific progress, This study links HSV-1 lineage changes in ancient humans to the emergence of sexual kissing behavior in the Bronze Age. sauce: American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Reference magazines: Arbor, TP, Rasmussen, SL, (2023) The Ancient History of Kissing. chemistry. doi.org/10.1126/science.adf0512.

