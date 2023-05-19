Virus mpox (monkeypox) confirmed in wastewater from Palm Springs.no new cases





The virus, commonly known as monkeypox, was detected in Palm Springs wastewater for the first time since late February. Health officials announced Thursday. However, no cases have been reported in the city or Riverside County this year. A Palm Springs official said: Virus detected in water from city treatment plant From 1st to 8th May as part of regular water quality testing. It was last detected on February 27th. now Officially called mpox, the illness caused by the virus causes symptoms such as fever and eventually a rash. In most cases, the rash eventually heals, but mpox can be fatal in some cases. Last year saw a global mpox outbreak, with approximately 30,500 infections and 42 deaths recorded in the United States. The CDC said anyone who has been in close contact with an infected person can become infected, but its data show that men who have had sex with men make up the majority of those infected. The mpox vaccine was introduced early in the pandemic and the number of cases has fallen significantly from the record high in August. CNN reported last week that the World Health Organization has declared mpox no longer a global health emergency. But the CDC said Tuesday that recent cases in Chicago show that “the outbreak isn’t over yet.” Palm Springs is known as a magnet for LGBTQ residents and tourists, and although it hasn’t had any new cases in recent months, it was a hotspot for the disease during the outbreak. The latest virus detection in wastewater came just days before the White Party, a series of large LGBTQ pool parties in Palm Springs this past weekend. Ahead of the White Party celebrations, local disease experts told the Desert Sun they were concerned that the event could lead to a surge in new infections. 30,000 people usually attend the White Party. New mpox cases were rare throughout the year, but 13 were recently reported in Chicago. Riversde County Deputy Public Health Officer said at a briefing Monday that no mpox cases have been detected in the county since December. Officer Jennifer Chevinsky said the mpox vaccine was distributed on all three days of the White Party Congress. But he warned that even vaccinated people can get mpox, and said people should continue to be aware of the disease.

