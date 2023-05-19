New study reveals DNA repair mechanism in bacterial cells





A US study reveals the mechanisms bacterial cells use to repair defective DNA and may help scientists understand the intricacies of the DNA repair process.

New research from New York University’s (NYU) Langone School of Health and Medicine reveals a new mechanism by which bacterial cells repair cell defects. DNA. The findings shed light on DNA repair pathways that counteract the incorporation of certain molecular building blocks, ribonucleotides, into the genetic code. This finding has important implications for her understanding of the DNA repair process and may enable widespread clinical applications. DNA replication bacteria Other organisms are prone to making mistakes, especially during the process of copying code. Misincorporation of ribonucleotides, in which ribonucleotides are incorrectly incorporated instead of deoxyribonucleotides, can lead to deleterious changes in the DNA code and DNA breaks. To deal with these errors, all organisms have evolved a DNA repair pathway called ribonucleotide excision repair (RER). This route repairs such errors immediately. In a previous study led by Dr. Evgeny Nudler of NYU Langone Health, researchers looked at DNA repair in vivo. Escherichia coli cell They found that damaged coding segments are identified by a protein machinery called RNA polymerase. RNA polymerase, responsible for transcribing DNA instructions into her RNA molecules, also serves as a platform for building the DNA repair machinery known as the nucleotide excision repair (NER) complex. NER then removes the defective DNA and replaces it with an exact copy. The researchers found that little or no NER occurs in living bacteria without the action of RNA polymerase. New research published in cellprovide the first evidence that the RER pathway is as closely linked to transcription as the NER pathway. The researchers found that RNaseHII, the key enzyme involved in RER, cooperates with RNA polymerase in scanning DNA strands in living bacterial cells for incorporated ribonucleotides. These findings question established principles in the DNA repair field and open up the possibility of investigating whether RNA polymerases trigger genome-wide repair not only in bacteria but also in human cells. One of the challenges in understanding RER has been how RNaseHII discriminates rare ribonucleotide lesions among the vast amount of the complete DNA code. Researchers mapped the interaction between RNaseHII and RNA polymerase in living bacterial cells using state-of-the-art techniques such as quantitative mass spectrometry, in vivo protein-protein cross-linking and cryo-electron microscopy (CryoEM). . Determining the critical surfaces of these proteins revealed the protein-protein interactions that define the RER complex. Genetic experiments that weakened the interaction between RNA polymerase and RNaseHII compromised his RER, further supporting the proposed model. According to Zhitai Hao, a postdoctoral fellow in the Nadler lab and first study author, the findings suggest that RNaseHII rides on RNA polymerase to scan the DNA for ribonucleotide errors as it moves along the DNA strand. It is said that it suggests to detect This important study not only strengthens our fundamental understanding of the DNA repair process, but also has important clinical implications. Professors Nadler-Anderson and Julie Wilson-Anderson, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, New York University Langone Health, expressed excitement about the results and encourage a reassessment of established principles in DNA repair research. said there is. The researchers plan to investigate whether RNA polymerases can scan DNA to detect various problems and trigger genome-wide repair not only in bacteria but also in human cells. The findings of this study have significant implications for our understanding of DNA repair mechanisms and their potential applications in the clinical setting. Further research may lead to the development of innovative strategies to prevent and treat DNA-associated diseases in both bacterial and human cells.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.drugtargetreview.com/news/109922/new-study-uncovers-dna-repair-mechanism-in-bacterial-cells/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos