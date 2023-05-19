Health
RSV vaccine approved.COVID-19 and Influenza Update in Jacksonville
Last year, the medical community in northeast Florida said,triple demic“The surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV, influenza, and novel coronavirus disease) was due to a simultaneous epidemic of autumn-winter respiratory virus epidemics.
Fortunately, no such thing happened.
And there’s even better news.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approved RSV vaccine for adults over 60r. and vaccines for children are being developed. Populations most vulnerable to RSV are infants, children with lung disease, adults over the age of 65, and people with weakened immune systems.
Respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, COVID-19:RSV, Influenza, and COVID-19: What You Need to Know About the Virus Threatening the Jacksonville Area
RSV:FDA approves first RSV vaccine, making it available to older adults
“It took 60 years to develop an RSV vaccine,” said Dr. Sharikha Katugaha, systems medical director for infectious diseases at Baptist Health. The vaccine “has the potential to transform public health and viral epidemiology,” he said.
Why didn’t the Jacksonville area experience the dreaded “Triple Epidemic”?
First, there has been no new surge in COVID-19, which first arrived in the United States in 2019 and has since caused 1.1 million deaths and 6.1 million hospitalizations nationwide. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Covid-19 is smoldering in the background, with influenza and respiratory syncytial virus taking center stage,” Katsugaha said.
She said the flu epidemic was “more severe than the last two years” but peaked earlier. She also said most of those who were tested for the flu had “the virus in this season’s flu vaccine,” so the symptoms were not serious, she said.
Additionally, Katsugaha said RSV peaked earlier and stronger than in previous seasons. As a result, the collective impact of the virus was not severe.
Novel Coronavirus, RSV, Influenza:A case of viral interference?
“In terms of flu and respiratory syncytial virus-related severe cases and deaths, Jacksonville did better than expected, not catastrophically,” she said.
Dr. Moveen Rathor, director of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases and Immunology at Jacksonville University Health, agreed. The 2023-2023 flu season was “short but bad,” he said, while COVID-19 was “never epidemic, but always in the background.”
The respiratory syncytial virus had its greatest impact in the summer of 2022, earlier than expected, but after that the number of cases “declined rapidly” and did not return during the actual flu season in the fall and winter, he said. said.
“We dodged bullets,” he said during the flu season.
how is it now?
Katugaha and Rasoul said respiratory virus infections were now in a “lull”.
“Seasonal flu levels remain low both in the city and nationally,” Katsugaha said. “RSV has peaked and declined before 2023 begins. COVID-19 levels in communities in Jacksonville County are low.
Why is the RSV vaccine so important for older people?
According to the FDA, RSV is “a highly contagious virus that causes lung and respiratory tract infections in people of all ages.” Most people are infected by the age of 2 years, and most people get the virus multiple times during their lifetime.
According to the FDA, RSV is a common cause of lower respiratory tract disease in the elderly, affecting the lungs and can lead to life-threatening pneumonia and bronchiolitis. People over the age of 60 have weakened immune systems and are at risk of becoming infected with RSV and causing severe symptoms.
Older people are more likely to die from respiratory syncytial virus and more likely to be hospitalized than the rest of the population, Rathor said. According to the FDA, as many as 160,000 seniors are hospitalized each year with respiratory syncytial virus infections, and between 6,000 and 10,000 die.
A vaccine “would be great for them,” Rathor said.
Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the new vaccine “is a significant public health achievement for the prevention of potentially life-threatening diseases and will facilitate the development of safe and secure vaccines.” It reflects the FDA’s continued commitment to It is an effective vaccine available in the United States. ”
When will an adult vaccine be available? What about children’s vaccines?
Arexvy is developed by GSK, formerly GlaxoSmithKline, a London-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. GSK plans to have a vaccine in the US by the fall.
Kattugaha said clinical trials of a respiratory syncytial virus vaccine intended to protect children are underway in the United States. FDA will soon approve Maternal RSV vaccination to protect newborns.
Infant and adult RSV vaccines:What you need to know about the CDC’s review of data
FDA Experts:RSV vaccine is recommended for adults over the age of 60. what’s next?
“The approval of the first adult respiratory syncytial virus vaccine this year is a milestone, and it is certainly expected that the pediatric vaccine will follow suit,” he said.
She and Rassoul encouraged those who could get a new adult vaccine when it became available to also get the 2023-2024 flu vaccine in the fall. People who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 should also be vaccinated, he said.
“Vaccines remain our best defense against severe illness and death from these viruses,” she said.
[email protected], (904) 359-4109
