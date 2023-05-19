Rabies Bat Confirmed in Lexington County, One Pet Exposed





A rabid bat was found inside Chapin’s body. The bat, which has been confirmed positive for rabies by the State Department of Health and Environmental Management, was found near Dutchman Shores Circle and Murray Lindler Road on May 17 and was found to be infected with rabies on May 18. was confirmed. “At this time, no one has been confirmed to be infected,” the release said. “One dog became infected and will be quarantined as required by the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.” DHEC said this is the second animal confirmed to have rabies in Lexington County this year, and the number of rabies outbreaks has increased since 2022, when there were eight confirmed cases of rabies in the county. 2023 is looking better so far. South Carolina has had 22 cases of rabies this year. Last year, there were 83 confirmed cases statewide. The release calls for caution when it comes to bats and rabies, noting that vaccinating pets against the disease is “one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect yourself from the disease.” . “Rabies bats are known to carry the rabies virus,” said Terry McCorister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader. “Bat teeth are small and bites are easy to miss, so people don’t always know they or their pets have been bitten.” This release advises that you should always assume that a person or pet may have been bitten if: Wake up to find bats in your room or tent

Bats found where children, pets, and people with intellectual disabilities (drunken or mentally disabled) are left unattended

they have had direct contact with bats At the same time, the release also points out that bats aren’t necessarily a threat. “Bats can carry rabies, but not all bats carry the virus,” said Professor McAllister. “Bats are an important part of South Carolina’s ecosystem and should be treated with a healthy degree of respect like any other wildlife.” DHEC recommends that anyone who believes that they, their pets, or that person may have come into contact with Chapin’s rabies bat or another animal that may have rabies should contact the department’s Midlands Public Health Colombia office at regular times. We invite you to call (803) 896-0620. During business hours (8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday), or after hours and holidays, call (888) 847-0902 (select option 2). “Never handle bats, wild or feral animals, dead or alive, with bare hands,” the release reads. “Bats that may come in contact with people, pets or livestock should be safely contained in a closed container and not touched. Never release bats that may endanger people or pets. If a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies.” “It is not possible to tell whether a bat or other animal has rabies just by looking at it,” the release added. “Rabies must be confirmed in a laboratory. Abnormal behaviors that indicate bats infected with rabies include being active during the day, inability to fly, and being unable to see houses or lawns. Things you can find in places.”

