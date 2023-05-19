World IBD Day 2023: What is Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis?





W. World IBD Day will be held on Friday, May 19th to raise awareness of IBD. Crohn’s disease Ulcerative colitis, known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The day is organized by the European Federation of Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Associations (EDCCA) and has been held since 2010. More than 11 million people worldwide have both diseases, and approximately 50,000 people have both diseases. people They can cause death every year. 500,000 people have IBD England. Held annually on May 19th, IBD Day helps raise awareness about the condition and its management to help patients. read more In the UK, the 2023 campaign will carry the slogan #PoowithPride. CCUK, the UK arm of the charity, said the slogan was intended to “draw attention to what is often of daily concern to people with IBD: defecation when out and about.” Stated. CCUK has launched a toolkit with resources on its website. tick tock A channel that promotes an event. “It’s amazing to see so many people from different countries coming together to raise awareness about these devastating diseases,” said EDCCA President Salvo Leone. What is Crohn’s disease? Crohn’s disease is a lifelong condition that causes inflammation in parts of the digestive system that can affect people of all ages. Symptoms usually begin in childhood or early adulthood and include diarrhea, abdominal pain or cramps, bloody stools, fatigue, and weight loss. of NHS If symptoms persist, it is recommended to see a doctor. There is no cure, but drugs can reduce the inflammation and surgery can be done to remove part of the digestive system. What is Ulcerative Colitis? Ulcerative colitis is also a long-term condition in which the colon and rectum become inflamed. The NHS says it can cause small ulcers in the lining of the colon that can bleed and discharge pus, and can cause symptoms such as recurrent diarrhea that may contain blood, mucus and pus. The NHS guidance states that “the severity of symptoms depends on the degree of inflammation in the rectum and colon and the degree of inflammation”. For some people, ulcerative colitis becomes a daily problem, while for others it may last weeks or months before symptoms return. Symptoms may also include painful and swollen joints, mouth sores, fat swelling under the skin that causes bumps and patches, inflammation and redness in the eyes, and bone problems. About 296,000 people in the UK have ulcerative colitis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/health/world-ibd-day-2023-crohns-disease-ulcerative-colitis-symptoms-b1082286.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos