Autoimmune Arthritis Day: 8 Deadly Diseases Caused by Rheumatoid Arthritis | Health

World Autoimmune Arthritis Day is observed each year on May 20th to raise awareness and spread awareness about the different types of autoimmune arthritis. rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of autoimmune arthritis in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues, including joints. Symptoms of arthritis include fever, swollen lymph nodes, loss of hand function, difficulty moving, and trouble sleeping, among others. Rheumatoid arthritis not only affects your joints, it also affects many aspects of your health, putting you at risk for cardiovascular problems. high blood pressurefatty liver, lung disease and even cancer. (Please also read: World Autoimmune Arthritis Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and Celebration) Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease in which a person’s immune system attacks healthy cells in the body (Twitter/HeartFlow)

Arthritis and its different types

“Arthritis is a condition characterized by inflammation in the joints and is a serious health problem that can cause people severe pain and stiffness. There are more than 160 types.Arthritis is caused by a variety of factors, including drugs, autoimmune reactions, infections, trauma, crystals, malignancies, etc. The most common forms are: Osteoarthritis There are rheumatoid arthritis (OA) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and RA is an autoimmune disease that mainly affects women aged 30-60. In India alone, about 1 in 100 people have rheumatoid arthritis,” GramioHealth said.

What is rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease in which a person’s immune system attacks healthy cells in the body, causing joint pain, swelling of the affected joints in the body, limited activity and joint deformity. leads to It most commonly attacks joints such as hands, wrists, elbows, and ankles. Chronic inflammation causes the lining of the joint to become inflamed, leading to joint tissue damage. It causes long-term or chronic pain, limitation of activity, and joint deformity. If left untreated, the disease can affect other tissues throughout the body, leading to systemic complications such as interstitial lung disease, bone marrow involvement, cardiovascular involvement leading to cardiomyopathy, and pericarditis. says Dr. Santosh Kumar Agrawal, Senior Consultant Physician in Internal Medicine. Medicine at Marengo Asia Hospital, Faridabad.

Many Complications of Rheumatoid Arthritis

“Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is not only a disease that affects the joints, but also affects many other aspects of patient health. (CVD).A number of studies have shown an increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis (RA).Higher prevalence of CVD in patients with rheumatoid arthritis compared with the general population.Joints Chronic inflammation characteristic of rheumatoid arthritis plays an important role in this increased risk: it contributes to endothelial dysfunction, accelerates the progression of atherosclerosis, and increases the likelihood of cardiovascular events such as heart attack. and stroke,” said Dr. Sandeep Surendran, a consultant in the Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology at Amrita Hospital in Kochi.

“In addition, traditional risk factors for CVD such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, obesity and smoking are often more prevalent in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. To address it, early detection and aggressive management are important priorities.” “These are traditional risk factors. Proper control of inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis is also paramount. Integrated care and collaboration between rheumatologists and cardiologists is needed to ensure comprehensive management and improved outcomes for patients with rheumatoid arthritis,” added Dr. Sandeep.

potentially fatal disease caused by rheumatoid arthritis

Dr. Sandeep explains the diseases that rheumatoid arthritis patients are at risk of contracting:

1. Knee replacement surgery in osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis increases the risk of osteoarthritis and increases the need for knee replacement surgery. Chronic inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis causes joint damage and cartilage loss, predisposing to secondary osteoarthritis. Studies have revealed a higher prevalence of knee osteoarthritis in patients with RA compared to the general population. The aggressive nature of rheumatoid arthritis can further exacerbate joint destruction and eventually necessitate knee replacement surgery. However, early and effective management of rheumatoid arthritis is key to controlling inflammation and reducing the risk of secondary osteoarthritis, potentially reducing the need for knee replacement surgery.

2. Fatty liver disease

In addition to joint-related complications, rheumatoid arthritis is associated with an increased risk of fatty liver disease. Chronic inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis can lead to metabolic abnormalities such as insulin resistance and dyslipidemia, contributing to the development of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Studies have demonstrated a higher prevalence of NAFLD in patients with RA compared to the general population. In addition, certain drugs commonly used to manage rheumatoid arthritis, such as corticosteroids and methotrexate, may further increase the risk of fatty liver. Regular monitoring of liver function and lifestyle modifications such as weight management and healthy eating habits are important to minimize the risk and progression of fatty liver disease in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

3. Cancer

Another worrying aspect of RA is its association with increased risk of certain types of cancer. Chronic inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis may contribute to cancer development and progression. Studies have shown that patients with RA are at increased risk of lymphoma, especially non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Additionally, people with rheumatoid arthritis may be more susceptible to lung, skin, and gastrointestinal cancers. The use of immunosuppressants, such as methotrexate and biologics commonly prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, may also contribute to overall cancer risk. To reduce this risk, regular cancer screening, careful monitoring, and appropriate management of RA inflammation are essential for early identification and treatment of potential malignancies in RA patients.

4 stroke

Rheumatoid arthritis patients also face an increased risk of stroke. Chronic inflammation characteristic of RA can cause vascular dysfunction, accelerate the progression of atherosclerosis, and increase the likelihood of cardiovascular events, including stroke. Effective control of rheumatoid arthritis inflammation is essential to reduce the incidence of stroke in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, managing traditional stroke risk factors such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, diabetes and smoking cessation are important in minimizing overall risk.

Dr. Akilesh Yadav, Associate Director of Orthopedic Surgery and Joint Replacement at Max Hospital Vaishali, adds more to the list.

5. Cardiovascular disease

Patients with RA are at increased risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD). CVD is the leading cause of death in India. Inflammation caused by rheumatoid arthritis can damage blood vessels and lead to the development of CVD. People with rheumatoid arthritis should monitor their blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels to reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

6. Infection

Because people with rheumatoid arthritis have a weakened immune system, they are more susceptible to certain infections. Infectious diseases such as tuberculosis (TB), hepatitis B and hepatitis C are prevalent in India. People with rheumatoid arthritis should take steps to prevent infection by practicing good hygiene and being vaccinated against infectious diseases.

Dr. Santosh Kumar Agrawal, Senior Consultant Physician, Internal Medicine, Marengo Asian Hospital Faridabad has more diseases that can be caused by rheumatoid arthritis.

7. Felty Syndrome

It is a rare complication caused by rheumatoid arthritis. This occurs when the spleen becomes enlarged and the white blood cell count drops. It may increase the risk of lymphoma.

8. Lung problems

Rheumatoid arthritis can cause the lungs to become inflamed. It can cause pleurisy (pleurisy), which makes it difficult to breathe. Rheumatoid nodules can also develop in the lungs, causing problems such as collapse of the lung, hemoptysis, infections, and pleural effusions (fluid between the lining of the lungs and the chest cavity). Rheumatoid arthritis can cause interstitial lung disease. These lung diseases cause scarring of lung tissue and pulmonary hypertension, a type of high blood pressure that severely damages the lungs and arteries of the heart.