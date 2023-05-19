Cognitive impairment recognized in the first 4 weeks of COVID-19 may predict prolonged COVID-19











Add Topics to Email Alerts

Get an email when new articles are posted Enter your email address to receive an email when new articles are posted. . ” data-action=”subscribe”> Subscribe

Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: Of the 766 COVID-19 patients, 36.1% felt cognitive impairment.

People who reported feeling cognitively impaired in the first four weeks after infection were more likely to report long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms. Patients who report cognitive impairment in the first month after being diagnosed with COVID-19 are more likely to experience long-term COVID-19 compared to those without cognitive impairment, according to a study published in . He was at high risk of contracting a viral infection. Open JAMA network. are in the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection, or New coronavirus infection has continued for a long time commonly faced with neuropsychiatric symptoms, Teresa C. Liu, MD, MPH, Little is known about the association between early-onset neuropsychiatric symptoms, wrote a primary care researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles and colleagues: and long novel coronavirus.





Data source: Liu TC, et al. JAMA Net Open. 2023; doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2023.11974.



“Brain fog, in particular, is a debilitating condition common to all ages. Post-traumatic stress disorder and others,” write Liu and colleagues. “Given that neurocognitive impairment can have long-term effects on quality of life and productivity, it is important to understand the potential factors associated with cognitive impairment in the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2. is important.” The researchers conducted a prospective cohort study to determine the level of perceived cognitive impairment, factors associated with cognitive impairment during the acute phase of SARS-CoV-2 infection, and their association with long-term COVID-19. investigated gender. The analysis included 766 adults enrolled in UCLA’s SARS-CoV-2 outpatient program who had laboratory-confirmed symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection. Participants answered survey questions about perceived cognitive deficits, modified from the Perceptual Deficits Questionnaire 5th edition, and scored perceptual deficits on a scale of 0 to 4. They also answered questions about long-term COVID-19 symptoms 30, 60, and 90 days after discharge. or the infection was confirmed on the first test. They determined long-term 2019-nCoV by patient reports of symptoms persisting 60 or 90 days after initial infection or hospital discharge. Liu et al. reported that of 766 participants, 36.1% recognized cognitive impairment, 14.6% had a mean score above 1.5, and 21.4% had a mean score between 0 and 1.5. A diagnosis of depressive disorder (OR = 1.51; 95% CI, 1.23-1.86) and previous cognitive impairment (OR = 1.46; 95% CI, 1.16-1.83) were associated with reports of perceived cognitive impairment. rice field. Of note, 42.8% of patients who reported cognitive impairment in the first 4 weeks after infection reported long-lasting COVID-19 symptoms compared with 21.4% of patients without cognitive impairment. that is (P. < .001). “These findings may help to some extent disentangle the complex structure of the long-standing novel coronavirus,” write Liu and colleagues. After adjusting for demographic and clinical factors, the researchers found that cognitive impairment during the first 4 weeks of SARS-CoV-2 infection compared with no cognitive impairment over long-term He said it was related to the symptoms of the new coronavirus infection. Patients with a cognitive deficit score of 0 to 1.5 had an OR of 2.42 (95% CI, 1.62 to 3.6) and those with a cognitive deficit score of >1.5 had an OR of 2.97 (95% CI, 1.86 to 4.75). “These data suggest that, for at least some patients, emotional and regulatory structures play an important role in the long-term development of COVID-19,” Liu et al. “From a clinical point of view, these data suggest that early assessment of perceived cognitive impairment in patients with acute COVID-19 should receive more intensive monitoring for symptom persistence and perhaps focus on interventions.” This may suggest that it may help identify

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healio.com/news/primary-care/20230519/perceived-cognitive-deficits-in-first-4-weeks-of-covid19-could-predict-long-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos