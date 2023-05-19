Health
Maine man dies of tick-borne virus Powassan, state CDC confirms
Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed In 2023, the first death from powassan, a tick-borne virus, occurred.
Robert Weymouth, 58, of Topsham developed neurological symptoms after being bitten by deer and woodchuck ticks. news center main report. He spent two weeks in hospital and died on Sunday, May 14.
Maine has had 15 confirmed Powassan cases since 2015, according to the Maine CDC. The virus is rare in the United States, with about 25 cases reported each year since 2015. Weymouth’s death marks the third death in Powassan, Maine, after the state’s first two deaths were confirmed in 2022.
“Many people infected with powassan have no symptoms. For those who develop symptoms, it may take a week to a month after being bitten by a tick before feeling sick,” said the Maine CDC. “…about 10% of severely ill people die. If you develop these symptoms after being bitten by a tick, call your healthcare provider as soon as possible.”
Maine’s CDC-listed Powassan symptoms include headache, fever, vomiting, weakness, confusion, seizures, and memory loss. The virus can also cause muscle weakness and paralysis. Associated Press.
Between 2012 and 2021, 43 Powassan cases were reported in Massachusetts, according to the WHO. CDC data. During that period, 24 deaths were reported nationwide. In June 2022, Reported by MassLive In Plymouth County, “several” ticks have tested positive for the virus.
Warmer winters give mites a chance to thrive even in sub-zero temperatures. chemistry By 2022, “changes in winter conditions brought about by climate change may increase tick activity, increasing the likelihood that people will encounter ticks…”
The risk continues throughout the spring and summer, making people more susceptible to other tick-borne viruses.
Ticks increase the chances of getting Lyme disease or babesiosis, although the latter cases are rare. Babesiosis declared endemic It occurs in New England in March and is spread by black-footed mites. According to the CDC, symptoms include fever, muscle and joint pain, and headaches, and serious complications such as thrombocytopenia, kidney failure, and respiratory distress syndrome can occur.
- read more: Babesiosis, a tick-borne disease, is endemic in New England, including Massachusetts, according to the CDC
To stay safe in environments where ticks may thrive, Maine’s CDC recommends the following:
- Know where ticks live and take precautions in areas where ticks may be present.
- Wear light-colored clothing that covers your arms and legs. Tuck your pants into your socks.
- Use an EPA-approved repellent such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or lemon eucalyptus oil on your skin. Use permethrin in clothing.
- Check for ticks daily and after outdoor activities. Check out your family and pets too.
- Talk to your veterinarian about preventing tick bites in dogs and cats.
- When you get home, take off your clothes and put them in the dryer before washing. High heat for 10-15 minutes to kill any crawling mites that are not attached to the body.
