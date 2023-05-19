NIH study uses AI to study diet and tailor nutritional advice to improve health : Shots





. Stephen Charnin/Getty Images

Stephen Charnin/Getty Images There is a lot of one-size-fits-all nutrition advice. However, given differences in biology, lifestyle and gut microbiota, there is growing evidence that people respond differently to food. The National Institutes of Health hopes to learn more about how these individuals respond through research. Nutrition for Precision Health Research, And this week, the researchers began enrolling participants in the study. 14 locations nationwide it is part of all of us This research initiative aims to use data from one million participants to understand how differences in biology, lifestyle and environment affect our health. . Holly Nicastro Researchers at the NIH Office of Nutrition Research say the goal of precision nutrition research is to help develop personalized approaches. “We use machine learning and artificial intelligence to develop algorithms that can predict how individuals will respond to specific foods and eating patterns,” Nicastro said. The study considered an individual’s genetics, gut bacteria, and other lifestyle, environmental, and social factors, and “enables each individual to make dietary recommendations that improve their overall health.” says Nicastro. of dietary guidelines for americans While these can help set overall recommendations for healthy eating, Nicastro points to research showing how much variability individuals have in their responses to particular foods and diets. . for example, published research showed that people can have different levels of triglycerides, glucose and insulin response even when eating the same diet. As part of the study, some participants will live in a dormitory-style environment for two weeks, living on rotation. 3 different types of diet. Researchers measure vital signs such as weight, blood pressure, and body composition. Blood, urine, saliva and stool samples will be collected and researchers will assess the microbiome. A continuous blood sugar monitor can track changes in blood sugar levels. . Madison Page/Pennington Biomedical

Madison Page/Pennington Biomedical At a time when diet-related illnesses are a leading cause of premature death, the goal is to help people live healthier lives. Nutrition plays an essential role in human development and disease prevention and treatment. More than a million Americans die each year from diet-related illnesses such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and certain types of cancer, according to the report. US Food and Drug Administration. And those living at lower socioeconomic levels are disproportionately affected by diet-related chronic diseases. NIH aims to recruit people with different backgrounds participate in research. There is a growing movement to integrate food and nutrition into healthcare and wellness management. evidence Providing fruit and vegetable prescriptions has been shown to help people eat better and manage their weight and blood sugar levels. Precision Nutrition takes the trend one step further, NIH predicts By 2030, it will become mainstream medical care.This tax-funded study included approximately Over $170 million for the next five years.

