Living With and Letting Go of Worrying Thoughts





By Dr. William Ney LCP, Matthew Way, M.D. We often care for others and help them heal and lead healthy lives. But for many people, it is difficult to stop and take care of themselves. In recent years, the pandemic of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has occurred, Health care providers see an increase in people experiencing anxiety and depression. In an effort to raise awareness of behavioral health issues and reduce stigma, her VCU health team members during this Mental Health Awareness Month encouraged colleagues, patients and members of the community to identify themselves and help when needed. We want to remind you to ask. clinical psychologist William NeyPh.D. LCP and Physician Matthew WayA VCU Health Psychiatrist will show you how to deal with anxiety and how you can incorporate mindfulness practices into your daily routine to reduce the effects of anxiety. What is Anxiety? Anxiety is a state of tension or worry, usually in anticipation of future challenges. Anxiety He may find it helpful to think about two components of anxiety: concern (cognitive component) and fear (physical/visceral component). Like almost all emotions, anxiety is normal to moderate levels and occurs when there is a real and foreseeable risk or danger. Anxiety is a problem when it interferes with important areas of daily life, such as work, education, recreation, and relationships. Unfortunately, an often escalating response to anxiety is avoidance or escape from the task. This is good in the short term because you don’t have to feel uncomfortable and risk negative consequences. Avoidance, however, hinders the opportunity to learn coping skills and strengths and can lead to missed opportunities. Work on accepting the “bad stuff.” anxiety Often associated with disproportionate attention to negative or devastating consequences. Before you get into trouble, it may be helpful to consider available evidence such as: Have you had success in similar situations in the past?

Do you have the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to complete the task?

Is there anything I can do to prepare to ensure good results? “Catastrophic” is the idea that “bad” outcomes can be overemphasized in the mind, which increases anticipatory anxiety. Instead, take an objective, complete, and impartial look at realistic results. Are the expected negative consequences truly unbearable, unacceptable, or catastrophic? Often the answer is no. Try to manage the physical aspects of your anxiety by actively practicing relaxation techniques. Why “proactively”? It can be difficult to physically relax when you are experiencing intense anxiety. Whenever you can anticipate your need, be prepared in advance and lower your baseline tension instead of “fighting” when fear strikes. Mindfulness as a coping strategy. It may seem difficult to slow down at this time, but mindfulness techniques can help reduce anxiety. Mindfulness teaches us to live in the present rather than amplifying our fears of the future by focusing on enduring and accepting situations. It also teaches you to realize that you are trapped in worrying future-oriented thought patterns. It can be a useful way to get out of the pattern before it leaves you. Overall, mindfulness helps you get out of the “good versus bad” game and see things for what they are, not what you want them to be. Resources for learning breathing-muscle techniques are YouTube, smartphone apps, Free guided mediation From VCU RecWell through VCU Student Affairs. Members of the VCU Health team Wellness intranet site, VCU Massey Cancer Center Integrated Health and mindfulness workshops will be coordinated. VCU Continuing Education Office through inner work centeralso offers free courses. Here are some tips for using mindfulness techniques. Find a breathing, muscle, and mental relaxation technique or two and stick with it. As with physical exercise, a little is good (better than nothing), but regular practice helps these skills develop naturally.

If you start to feel anxious, pause what you are doing and pay attention to what is going on inside of you. Try to recognize these feelings and let them go.

Use your favorite relaxation technique and get in touch with your body. This will help you focus on the moment.

be kind to yourself. Pay attention to your inner critic in your thoughts and replace that harsh inner voice with more compassionate words. As difficult as it may be, don't strive for perfection all the time. Instead, acknowledge that things may not go as planned.

