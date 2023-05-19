81 people infected with contaminated eye drops, 4 deaths





Emergence and association of widespread drug-resistant bacteria Eye drops recalled earlier this year Cases continue to rise, with 18 states now reporting 81 cases and four deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. of numbers Statistics released by the agency on Friday marked the first increase in deaths since March. CDC tallies 3 deaths. Thirteen more cases were later confirmed, about half of which were actually from samples collected before the drops were recalled in February. “These cases were confirmed after the recall date due to delays in testing to confirm the strain and due to retrospective reports of infection,” the CDC said. For months, the Food and Drug Administration urged Americans are calling to stop using two brands of eye drops, Delsam Pharma and Ezricare, that investigators suspect are linked to the epidemic. An FDA inspection of a factory in India operated by Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt. dirty equipment Earlier this year, it was caused by a missing safety device. Testing of opened bottles of Ezrikea eye drops revealed the same bacterial strain that caused the outbreak in multiple states. When the FDA analyzed an unopened tube of Delsam Pharma eye ointment, another product from the same company, it said: earlier this year They found them contaminated with bacteria. According to the CDC, the FDA also found bacterial contamination in unopened EzriCare bottles. It’s unclear what bacteria the FDA found in unopened bottles. A spokeswoman for the regulator did not respond to a request for comment. human-to-human transmission The CDC said most of the new cases confirmed after the recall either used the recalled brand or involved nursing home residents previously diagnosed with other infections. Health officials have warned that the rare strain of bacteria causing the outbreak, a specific variant of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, is being transmitted from person to person via contaminated surfaces, especially in hospitals. Healthcare settings with vulnerable patients. “These strains are typically found in patients in healthcare settings and are spread from patient to patient, possibly through unwashed healthcare workers, contaminated medical equipment, or contamination of the healthcare environment. “We are doing it,” said Mayora Walters of the CDC. Podcast “One Health Trust” recently. Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections are common, but this epidemic is the rarest drug-resistant strain the United States has ever seen, and its spread to facilities in multiple states makes the situation extraordinary. said Walters. “Initially, there were three separate outbreaks in different types of health care facilities, including very different types of health care facilities and outpatient eye clinics,” Walters said. Fourteen people infected with the outbreak are now blind, up from eight previously reported by the CDC. In addition, four patients required surgical resection of the eyeball. “These seemed to be fairly typical outbreaks with this organism, except in eye clinics. In fact, we had never seen an eye infection with this organism before, so this was definitely atypical.” did,” she said. trending news Alexander Ting CBS News reporter covering public health and pandemics.

