Study Reports Common Genetic Underpinnings of Cannabis Use and Mental Illness





A new study from the University of Oslo was published in The Lancet Psychiatryreported a common genetic basis for cannabis use and psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. These findings may indicate that parts of the population are at increased risk for both cannabis use and mental illness, based on genetic predisposition. There has been much debate about the relationship between cannabis use and psychiatric disorders. Cannabis is a psychoactive drug and can cause psychotic-like symptoms in some cases. Additionally, cannabis use is high among patients with psychotic-related disorders, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Genetic factors play an important role in determining an individual’s susceptibility to developing psychiatric disorders and likelihood of cannabis use. Some genetic variants associated with cannabis use have also been associated with mental illness. This recent study was led by Dr. et al. Weiqiu Cheng and Nadine Parker provide evidence that common genetic factors underlie this relationship. This study shows that there is a common genetic basis underlying both cannabis use and our susceptibility to certain mental illnesses. These findings may indicate that parts of the population are at increased risk for both cannabis use and mental illness, based on genetic predisposition. ”

Weiqiu Cheng, first author This study uses advanced statistical modeling to show that most common mutations increase the risk of both cannabis use and the development of schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. Still, there are some genetic variants with opposing effects that increase the risk of cannabis use while lowering the risk of the two psychiatric disorders, suggesting a complex relationship. “These findings indicate that the complex associations between cannabis use and these disorders can be driven not only by cannabis use itself, but also by shared genetic susceptibility. It’s important because it’s important,” says researcher Nadine Parker. Cannabis is used medicinally in some parts of the world as a pain reliever and as an antidepressant. Also, one component of cannabis is being investigated as a potential treatment for psychosis. “Common genetic variants with opposing effects may suggest the existence of biological mechanisms underpinning the beneficial effects of cannabis,” the researchers note. These new findings have some important clinical implications. First, this information may lead to personalized care, including preventive and interventional measures for high-risk individuals. This could include reducing cannabis use in individuals at high genetic risk for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Second, future studies investigating the biological impact of common genetic mutations may contribute to the development of more targeted therapeutic efforts. Finally, improved knowledge of gene duplications will help stratify patients for more specialized treatment regimens. sauce: University of Oslo Faculty of Medicine Reference magazines: Chen, W. other. (2023) Relationship between cannabis use, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder: a genetically informed study. Lancet Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1016/S2215-0366(23)00143-8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230519/Study-reports-a-shared-genetic-basis-for-cannabis-use-and-psychiatric-disorders.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos