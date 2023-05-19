Could Ozempic also be an anti-addiction drug?

Throughout her life, Victoria Rutledge considered herself an addictive personality. Her first addiction was alcohol. After sobering up in her early 30s, she replaced drinking with food and shopping, and she was constantly thinking about it. She could spend her $500 on organic groceries and still end up spoiling in her fridge. “I couldn’t stop going to extremes,” she told me. After running her errands at Target, she impulsively tossed her extras into her cart, including her candles, makeup, and skin care products.

Earlier this year, she started taking semaglutide (aka Wegoby) after being prescribed it for weight loss. (colloquially, often called OzempicHowever, strictly speaking, this is just the brand name of semaglutide marketed to treat diabetes. ) Her thoughts about food quieted down. she lost her weight. But most amazingly, one day she left Target to find that she only had four items in her cart that she had come to buy. “I’ve never done that before,” she said. Her desire to shop has vanished. Her desire to drink, which had once disappeared, was never rushed in. For the first time, perhaps in her life, all her cravings and urges disappeared. It was as if a switch had flipped in her brain.

As semaglutide’s popularity soars, patients are sharing interesting benefits beyond simple appetite suppression. They reported a loss of interest in all types of addictive and compulsive behaviors such as drinking, smoking, shopping, nail biting, and skin picking. Needless to say, not everyone who takes drugs experiences such positive effects, but it’s good enough for addiction researchers to take notice. And the series of anecdotes may really capture something. For years, scientists have been testing whether drugs like semaglutide can reduce the use of alcohol, cocaine, nicotine and opioids in laboratory animals, with promising results.

Semaglutide and similar chemicals appear to be effective against an unusually wide range of drugs of abuse, at least in animals, according to Christian Hendershot, a psychiatrist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. Currently available treatments are often specialized, such as methadone for opioids and bupropion for smoking. However, semaglutide may one day be of more broad use because this class of drugs can alter the brain’s basic reward circuitry. Researchers are eager to find out more, but the science remains unsolved. In fact, at UNC, Hendershot is currently conducting clinical trials to see if semaglutide can help people. quit alcohol and smoking. This drug, which suppresses the desire to eat so strongly, may end up suppressing more desires.

The history of semaglutide is one of pleasant surprises. Originally developed for diabetes, semaglutide stimulates the pancreas to release insulin by mimicking a hormone called GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide 1). His first-generation GLP-1 analogues, exenatide and liraglutide, are additionally marketed for the treatment of diabetes. than 10 years. And almost immediately, doctors noticed that patients taking these drugs were also losing weight. This is an unintended but usually unwanted side effect. Semaglutide has attracted attention as a potential more potent GLP-1 analogue.

Experts now believe that GLP-1 analogues have effects beyond the pancreas. Although the exact mechanism of weight loss is still unknown, these drugs are thought to act in multiple ways to curb hunger, including slowing the transit of food through the stomach and preventing blood sugar levels from fluctuating. Most interestingly, it seems to reach and act directly on the brain.

According to University of Southern California neurobiologist Scott Canosky, the GLP-1 analogue does indeed appear to bind to receptors on neurons in some parts of the brain. When Kanosky and his colleagues blocked these receptors in rodents, the first-generation drugs exenatide and liraglutide were developed. less effective By reducing food intake, as if the dominant mode of behavior was eliminated. The urge to eat is just another kind of urge. The fact that these drugs work at the level of the brain as well as the gut suggests that they can curb urges to do other things as well.

In particular, GLP-1 analogues affect dopamine pathways, also known as reward circuits, in the brain. This pathway evolved for our survival. Simply put, food and sex release dopamine in your brain. I feel good, so I do the same again. This process in the brain of an addicted person changes as a result or cause of addiction, or both. they, for example, decrease in dopamine receptors Being part of the brain’s reward pathway, the same reward can bring less pleasure.

In animals, addiction researchers have accumulated a body of evidence that GLP-1 analogues alter reward pathways: mice given a version of exenatide less dopamine hits from alcohol.We searched for rats that received the same GLP-1 drug Decreased cocaine outflow; rats likewise, oxycodone.Vervet monkeys in Africa are prone to drinking alcohol Reduced intake of liraglutide and exenatide. Most of the published studies were performed using these two first-generation GLP-1 drugs, but the researchers noted that many studies using semaglutide soon published positive results. He told me that he expects

For humans, science is even scarcer.a couple research Dosages of exenatide in people with cocaine use disorders are too short or too low to be conclusive.another study When people with alcohol use disorders were given the same drug, they found that showing pictures of alcohol while they were in an fMRI machine made the brain’s reward centers less bright. But while the overall study participants did not reduce their drug intake, some who were also obese did. Experts say that if semaglutide has any effect on addiction, it may work better for some people than others. “I wouldn’t expect this to work for everyone,” says Anders Fink-Jensen, a psychiatrist at the University of Copenhagen who conducted the alcohol study. (Fink Jensen received funding from Novo Nordisk, makers of Ozempic and Wegobee, for another study using GLP-1 analogues to treat drug-induced weight gain in schizophrenia. (Yes.) Larger, longer-term trials with semaglutide may prove or refute the drug’s efficacy. Addiction — and identify who it’s best for.

People taking drugs for weight loss have told me that semaglutide doesn’t dull all the pleasures. They could still enjoy a little food and have fun finding the perfect dress. They no longer went too far. Anhedonia, the general decline in the ability to feel pleasure, also did not appear in a cohort of people taking diabetes medications, according to addiction researcher Elisabeth Jahrhag Holm of the University of Gothenburg. It says. Rather, people I spoke to said their minds were no longer stuck in obsessive loops. “It’s a lot easier,” said Kimberly Smith, who struggled to eat in moderation. She tamed behaviors that had reached unhealthy levels for patients like her.

The types of behaviors that patients reported unexpected changes in include both addictive behaviors such as smoking and drinking, and compulsive behaviors such as skin picking and nail biting. (Unlike addiction, compulsions involve behaviors that are not.) means fun.) There is also a body of animal studies on GLP-1 analogues and addiction, but virtually no studies on non-food compulsions. Still, addictions and compulsions may be governed by factors such as: Overlapping reward pathways Semaglutide can affect both. Two months after taking her medicine, Mary Her Maher woke up one day to find that the skin on her back, which had been compulsively plucking for years, had healed. rice field. She used to avoid wearing white clothes because she would often bleed from puncture wounds. Maher didn’t even realize that she had stopped picking, which she should have done a few weeks earlier. “I couldn’t believe it,” she told me. The impulse just disappeared.

The long-term effects of semaglutide, especially on the brain, remain unknown. For diabetes and obesity, semaglutide is considered a lifelong drug, but its most dramatic effects are reversed as soon as a person quits. “The weight will come back. The appetite suppression will go away,” says Janice Jin Huang, an obesity doctor at the UNC School of Medicine. The same can be true of at least certain forms of addiction. Doctors have noted an interesting link between addiction and other obesity treatments. Patients undergoing bariatric surgery sometimes experience symptoms such as:transference of addictionthe impulsive behavior shifts from food to alcohol and drugs. bariatric surgery It works in part by increasing natural levels of GLP-1, but whether the same shift can occur with GLP-1 drugs needs to be studied in longer-term trials. Semaglutide is a relatively new drug that was approved for the treatment of diabetes in 2017. It will be decades before we understand the consequences of taking semaglutide for decades.

Mr. Maher told me that he wanted to stay on the medicine forever. “She was incredibly validated,” she said, realizing that her struggle was not one of willpower, but of biology. Before taking her semaglutide, she had spent 30 years trying to lose her weight by counting calories and exercising. She ran 15 half marathons. She lost her weight, but she couldn’t keep it off. Thanks to her semaglutide, her food obsession that had plagued her even when she was thin was gone. She didn’t just stop peeling her skin. She has also stopped biting her nails. Her mind is now quieter and more peaceful. “This changed my thought process and made my life so much better,” she said. She wants it to stay that way.