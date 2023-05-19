Study finds two doses of Mpox vaccine highly effective





19 May 2023 – The mpox vaccine distributed during last summer’s mpox outbreak was highly effective in preventing infection, especially when given two doses, two studies show . CDC study A report released Thursday said one dose of the Jynneos vaccine was 75 percent effective and two doses were 86 percent effective. In immunocompromised patients, one dose was 51% effective and two doses were 70.2% effective. A CDC report said, “Vaccination is an important tool to prevent mpox, and this report shows that the JYNNEOS vaccine is effective in reducing the risk of mpox.” there is a study was announced in New England Journal of Medicine The vaccine was found to be 66% effective with two doses and 35% with one dose. “The findings suggest that the JYNNEOS vaccine is effective in preventing mpox disease, and a two-dose series appears to provide better protection,” the study concluded. The CDC has warned that there could be another mpox surge this summer. At a press conference on Thursday, the agency announced that it had recently discovered a cluster of 21 cases in the Chicago area. CDC: ‘Outbreak isn’t over’ Said The alert noted that only 23% of the population at risk for mpox is fully vaccinated. Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, is a virus that causes rashes and sometimes flu-like symptoms. It is most commonly transmitted through sexual contact, but can also be transmitted by contact with skin lesions or by inhaling droplets. According to the CDC, most cases in the United States are among gay or bisexual men, men who have sex with men, and transgender people. As of March 31, approximately 30,000 mpox infections and 42 mpox-related deaths have been reported in the United States, according to the CDC.

According to the CDC, most cases in the United States are among gay or bisexual men, men who have sex with men, and transgender people. As of March 31, approximately 30,000 mpox infections and 42 mpox-related deaths have been reported in the United States, according to the CDC.

