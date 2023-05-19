Closing the Door on Excess Non-Cardiac Mortality After Intervention for Stable CAD





PARIS — Cardiologists are reassured that coronary revascularization does not increase noncardiac mortality in patients with chronic coronary syndrome, based on the meta-analysis reported here. euro PCR. Across 18 trials, revascularization with percutaneous coronary intervention or bypass surgery changed non-cardiac mortality over a mean follow-up of 5.7 years in studies of stable ischemic heart disease or chronic coronary syndrome (RR 1.09, 95% CI 0.94-1.26). Lack of effect did not change with length of follow-up, and sequential analysis of trials reached conclusive evidence that ‘additional studies do not add informative content’. suggested, said William Wijns, M.D., MPH. He holds a PhD from the National University of Ireland, Galway. A full manuscript of the meta-analysis was published at the same time. JACC: Cardiovascular intervention. Weins told the audience that this analysis was motivated by the following: ISCHEMIA EXTEND test Early intervention was associated with lower 7-year cardiovascular mortality (6.4% vs. 8.6%, adjusted HR 0.78, 95% CI 0.63-0.96) but higher non-cardiovascular mortality (5.6% vs. 4.4%, adjusted HR 1.44). , 95% CI). 1.08-1.91). At the time of publication, the group acknowledged that the excess of noncardiovascular deaths resulted from an underpowered analysis and could not provide a mechanistic explanation. The cause of non-cardiovascular death was predominantly malignancy, even though the baseline malignancy prevalence was similar in the groups. Session chair Davide Capodanno, M.D., from the University of Catania, Italy, tried to explain the non-cardiac mortality signals in interventions, for example in relation to increased readmissions and infections. I remembered the “creative” method. arm. “It’s a clever use of meta-analysis,” Capodanno said. But it’s not all settled, and there is still debate about whether revascularization trials should continue to distinguish between cardiac and non-cardiac death, a debate that has been going on for years, according to the Munich German Heart Center. Commented panelist Dr. Michael Jonner. Wijns said he supports reporting cardiac mortality as the primary endpoint of these studies in the future. “Intervention outcomes are improving, but if we’re aiming for all-cause mortality, we’re going to give more weight to those events that have nothing to do with the procedure we’re considering,” he explained. . Gregory Ducroc, M.D., of the Bichat-Claude Bernard Hospital in Paris, said out-of-hospital deaths are difficult to adjudicate and the default is to label them as non-cardiac deaths when information is insufficient. bottom. “I agree with the idea that we should look at cardiac mortality,” said Haitham Amin, M.D., of the Mohammed Bin Khalifa Heart Center in Awari, Bahrain. He added that he was shown to tend to agree with that opinion. Weins and other panelists’ opinions. Ann Previous meta-analysis confirmed that elective coronary revascularization reduces cardiac mortality at least as much as conservative treatment alone. Focusing instead on noncardiovascular mortality, Wijns et al. conducted a new pooled randomized trial in more than 16,000 people directly comparing coronary revascularization with drug therapy alone. The researchers detected no heterogeneity among his 18 included trials (COURAGE, ISCHEMIA, ORBITA, etc.). Of note, the robustness of the finding of no difference in non-cardiac mortality persisted across various sensitivity analyzes, including random-effects, no-ischemia, Bayesian, mixed-effects Poisson, no-bypass surgery, and no-chronic total occlusion. It persisted, Wijns reported. Nicole Lou She is a reporter for MedPage Today, covering cardiology news and other medical developments. follow Disclosure Mr Wines said he is a medical adviser to the Lede Optimus Institute and Corrib Core Institute at the University of Galway. He is also the co-founder of Argonauts. There were no disclosures available for Capodunno, Jonah, Ducroc and Amin. Primary information euro PCR Source reference: Navarese EP, et al. “Non-cardiac mortality from elective revascularization and pharmacotherapy,” EuroPCR 2023. secondary source JACC: Cardiovascular intervention Source reference: Navarese EP, et al. “Effects of selective coronary revascularization versus drug therapy alone on non-cardiac mortality.” J Am Coll Cardiol Intv 2023; DOI: 10.1016/j.jcin.2023.02.03. Please enable JavaScript to view Comments are provided by Disqus.

