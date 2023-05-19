East Asian adults have higher stroke rates than Caucasian adults, regardless of the association with atrial fibrillation







Your request could not be processed. Please try again later.If this issue persists, please contact us [email protected] . back to helio Important points: East Asian adults had a higher incidence of stroke than Caucasian adults.

The presence of atrial fibrillation similarly increased stroke risk in both groups. Comparing the two cohorts, atrial fibrillation affected stroke rates equally in both groups, but East Asian adults had higher stroke rates than white adults, the researchers reported in Heart Rhythm 2023. The researchers compared East Asian participants (n = 446,986, mean age 56 years, 54% male) in the Korean National Health Insurance Corporation health examination cohort and Caucasian participants (n = 446,986, mean age 56 years) in the UK Biobank cohort. age, 54% male), a patient-level comparative analysis was performed. 403,240, mean age 57 years, 46% male).

“Contemporary guidelines Prevention and treatment of complications associated with atrial fibrillation. However, most of the evidence for this is based on studies conducted on mainstream Western populations. It’s the white crowd.” Dr. Bo Young Jung, A professor of cardiology and internal medicine at Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul, South Korea, told Helio. “Thus, there are challenges in applying the guideline recommendations to the routine practice of other ethnicities. , can also guide interventions to address and mitigate inequalities.In addition, our team has baseline data on health services for nearly 1 million people, which makes it a significant resource in deciphering these racial disparities. There are advantages.” Outcomes of interest were ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke, whether or not associated with AF. The mean follow-up in the East Asian cohort was 7.3 years. The mean follow-up for the Caucasian cohort was 11.7 years. The incidence of ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke in people without AF was higher in East Asian adults than in Caucasian adults (0.36 per 100 person-years vs. 0.1 per 100 person-years). P. < .001), the same was true for AF patients (1.92 per 100 person-years vs. 0.55 per 100 person-years. P. < .001), according to the researchers. Bo Young Jung

“East Asians in South Korea were found to have more cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes and hyperlipidemia than the Caucasian comparison group, even at a younger age,” Jun said. told Helio. “This is partly due to poorer adverse outcomes compared to Caucasians. atrial fibrillation status. Of course, future considerations should also include the effects of confounding variables that were not adjusted for in this study, such as salt hypersensitivity, dietary habits and extreme weather. ” Presence of AF increased stroke risk similarly in both groups (HR in East Asian cohort = 2.62; 95% CI, 2.38-2.87; HR in Caucasian cohort = 2.85; 95% CI, 2.6-3.13; P. interaction = .09) was found by Joung and colleagues. “For East Asians, poorly controlled comorbidities appear to require intensive screening and early treatment,” Jun told Helio. “Furthermore, the results of this study did not provide a clear answer as to whether these differences were truly due to race or to acquired changes such as lifestyle habits. We believe that leveraging patient-level data on resident East Asians will provide insight into this, and we are currently analyzing this.”

