Nutrition epidemiology must be closed immediately





In 2012, Donald Trump tweeted, “I’ve never seen a skinny person drinking Diet Coke,” explaining that “this stuff just doesn’t work.” “I’m hungry.” of who They seem to agree now. This week, the company released new guidelines stating that the use of artificial sweeteners “provides no long-term benefits in reducing body fat in adults or children.” It also warned that there could be “potential undesirable effects” from long-term use. This doesn’t mean sugar will be back on the menu. The WHO says people just want to “reduce the sweetness of their diet completely”, but if they have a sweet tooth, they should stick to fruit. fat chance. Instead of giving up cakes and cookies, the main lesson the public will take from this U-turn is that the WHO doesn’t know what it’s doing and should be ignored. He first said that SARS-CoV-2 was not airborne, then that it was airborne. He said masks were useless for the general public during the pandemic, but they were essential. It’s been less than a year since the WHO released a “Fact Sheet on Sugar” that urged the food and beverage industry to “replace sugar with non-sugar sweeteners.” Now they say those sweeteners are unhelpful for weight management and can be dangerous. Governments around the world are pressuring food companies to substitute artificial sweeteners for sugar in their products.British sugar tax was specifically designed to encourage carbonated drink manufacturers to eliminate sugar and replace it with sweeteners. Since then, childhood obesity has reached an all-time high. Now I know why. Or are we too? WHO has been wrong so many times that there is no reason to think it is right this time. Almost all of the health claims in the report accompanying this announcement have been labeled as “low certainty” or “very low certainty.” The recommendation to avoid sweeteners is “based on overall low-certainty evidence.” In a way, this is not the WHO’s fault. Nutritional epidemiology is mostly junk science, offering a variety of contradictory findings that are open to interpretation. At first glance, artificial sweeteners should be a better option due to the simple fact that they contain no calories, but as Trump has argued, artificial sweeteners increase appetite and There is an argument that it increases people’s appetite. None of these hypotheses have been comprehensively proven or disproved, despite the vast amount of money invested in public health research. Despite decades of research, the field still feels nascent. If public policy weren’t based on the shifting sands of bogus science, this wouldn’t be much of a problem. If the WHO’s latest guidelines are correct, a sugar tax designed to encourage beverage makers to replace sugar with sweeteners would have been a waste of time and perhaps even a fatal mistake. Fear of fats, sugars and carbohydrates has increased in recent years. ”ultra processed food’ And now it’s sweetener. Science seems to change with the weather. In the words of Donald Trump, I’m calling for a total shutdown of nutritional epidemiology until someone figures out what’s going on.

