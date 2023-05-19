Health
The smell that attracts mosquitoes the most among human body odors turned out
(CNN) — Anyone who’s spent a summer night brushing away mosquitoes or a summer day scratching a mosquito bite would agree. “Mosquitoes stink”. However, human-generated odors are an important factor in attracting mosquitoes.
In a scientific report released Friday, scientists built an ice rink-sized test site and infused it with the scents of different people to identify different chemicals in the body odors that attract these insects. cooperated.
Mosquitoes are related to flies and mostly feed on nectar from flowers. However, females preparing to lay eggs need a diet that contains additional protein: blood.
In the best-case scenario, the bite only leaves an itchy red bump. However, mosquito bites are often fatal due to insect-borne parasites and viruses. One of the most dangerous of these diseases is malaria.
Malaria is a blood-borne disease caused by microscopic parasites that live in red blood cells. When a mosquito bites a person infected with malaria, the parasite is inhaled along with the blood. Dr. Connor McMeniman, an assistant professor of molecular microbiology, said that after the parasite develops in the mosquito’s stomach, it “migrates to the salivary glands and is expelled onto the skin of another human host when the mosquito feeds again.” Stated. I majored in immunology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the Johns Hopkins Malaria Institute in Baltimore.
Although malaria has been eradicated in the United States over the past century thanks to improvements in window screens, air conditioning, and drainage systems in which aquatic mosquito larvae can grow, the disease remains dangerous to many parts of the world.
“Malaria still kills more than 600,000 people a year, many of them in children under the age of five and pregnant women,” said a new study published in the journal Current Biology. said lead author McMeniman.
“Malaria causes a lot of suffering around the world, and one of the motivations for this study was to really try to understand how malaria-carrying mosquitoes find humans. “
McMeniman, along with Bloomberg postdoctoral fellows and the lead authors of the study, Diego Giraldo and Stephanie Rankin-Turner, focused on the Gambian anopheles mosquito, a species of mosquito found in sub-Saharan Africa. I was. They partnered with Zambia’s Macha Research Trust, led by Scientific Director Dr. Edgar Simrundu.
“We had a strong desire to develop a system that would allow us to study the behavior of African malaria mosquitoes in naturalistic habitats that mirror Africa, the home of the African malaria mosquito,” McMeniman said. Told. The researchers also compared the odor preferences of various human mosquitoes, observing the insects’ ability to track odors over a distance of 66 feet (20 meters), and were most active between 10pm and 2am. I wanted to study mosquitoes during a certain period of time.
To check all these items, the researchers created a shielded facility the size of a skating rink. The perimeter of the facility was dotted with six screened tents in which study participants slept. Air from the tents, which carried the participants’ unique breath and body odor scents, was channeled through long tubes to absorbent pads in the main facility, where it was heated and carbon dioxide-fed to mimic a sleeping human.
Hundreds of mosquitoes in a 20-by-20-meter main facility were then presented with a buffet of sleeping subject odors. Infrared cameras tracked mosquito movements to different samples. (The mosquitoes used in the study were not malaria-infected and could not reach sleeping humans.)
The researchers found that many people who went on picnics testified. That is, some people are more likely to attract mosquitoes than others. In addition, chemical analysis of air from tents revealed the odor-causing agent behind mosquito attraction, or lack thereof.
Mosquitoes were most attracted to airborne carboxylic acids, including butyric acid, a compound found in “smelly” cheeses such as Limburger. These carboxylic acids are produced by bacteria on human skin and tend to go unnoticed by us.
While carboxylic acids attract mosquitoes, insects appear to be deterred by another chemical found in plants called eucalyptol. The researchers suspected that his one of the eucalyptol-rich samples might be related to the diet of one of the participants, her.
Simrundu said it was “very interesting and exciting” to find correlations between the chemicals in different people’s body odors and the attraction of mosquitoes to those scents.
“This discovery opens up an approach to developing attractants and repellents that can be used in traps to disrupt host-seeking behavior in mosquitoes, thereby causing malaria epidemics,” Simrundu, co-author of the study, said. “It has the potential to control malaria mediators in those areas.”
Equally enthusiastic was Dr. Leslie Vosshall, a neurobiologist not involved in the study and vice president and chief scientific officer of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. “I think this is a very interesting study,” she said. “This is the first time an experiment of this kind has been performed outside a laboratory on this scale.”
Vosshall studies other dengue-spreading mosquito species, Zika and Chikungunya. In her study published last year in Cytology, she and her colleagues found that this mosquito species also seeks out carboxylic acid scents produced by bacteria on human skin. The fact that these two different species respond to similar chemical cues is a good thing, she said, and could make it easier to create repellents and traps for mosquitoes in general. rice field.
This research may not have immediate implications for avoiding bug bites at your next barbecue. (Vosshall said scrubbing with unscented soap doesn’t get rid of the natural scents that attract mosquitoes.) But the new paper says, “What mosquitoes use to hunt us? And it gives us very good clues as to what we understand.” It is essential as we think about our next steps. “
