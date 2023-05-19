Dreams come closer to reality

One of the first clinical trials of an influenza vaccine effective against most, if not all, influenza strains recently yielded positive results, suggesting that a similar vaccine, this one using mRNA technology, is new. The study has just started enrolling volunteers.

Developing a universal influenza vaccine has long been a dream of vaccinologists.

Seasonal influenza kills an estimated 400,000 people annually worldwide, mostly among the elderly or very young. Annual death tolls in the United States for the past decade ranged from approximately 12,000 to 52,000, depending on the severity of the illness caused by the season’s main strain of virus. excluding the COVID-19 pandemic period, when flu mortality declined due to social distancing and other factors.

Influenza vaccination coverage is low, primarily because influenza viruses change slightly, but much more frequently than most other viruses, requiring new immunizations and nasal sprays each year. It’s for.

The manufacturing process is cumbersome and time consuming. Scientists speculate that some of the influenza strains circulating during the summer monsoon season in South Asia are likely to overwhelm others in Western countries next winter. These three or four strains are propagated in fertilized eggs for use in seasonal influenza vaccines.

Scientists’ predictions are not always accurate. There may be poor compatibility between some strains included in vaccines and strains circulating in the United States during that flu season.

Once universal vaccines against most strains of influenza are developed, annual influenza vaccinations will become a thing of the past, taking the guesswork out of influenza vaccination and providing longer-term protection.

Scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center (VRC) designed an non-RNA vaccine known as H1ssF to induce immunity against a wide range of viruses. It was found to be safe, well-tolerated, and elicit broad antibody responses in a Phase I clinical trial in 52 volunteers, according to two research papers published last month. scientific translational medicine Original authors Sarah F. Andrews, Ph.D. (Staff Scientist), Alicia T. Widge, MD (Staff Clinician and Associate Chief of Clinical Research and Development), and colleagues at VRC.

Messenger RNA was first discovered in the 1960s and the first vaccine to use it was against Ebola in Africa. Commercial development in the United States was not possible due to the very small target population. The first mRNA vaccine to receive FDA approval is Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine against COVID-19. They were highly effective, produced in record time, and didn’t require eggs.

Using this technology in a universal influenza vaccine could have many advantages.

In an early-stage clinical trial in 50 healthy adults at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, a new universal influenza vaccine, also developed at NIAID, similar to that described in a recently published paper, has been tested. We are going to test the vaccine. But this investigational vaccine, manufactured at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, uses an mRNA platform.

ClinicalTrials.gov I will explain The H1ssF-3928 mRNA-LNP trial consisted of three consecutive groups of 10 participants, each receiving a single low, medium, or high dose, with intergroup randomization to assess safety. will have a rest period. A fourth group receives the ‘optimal dose’ based on data from the first three groups.

A fifth group will receive a current quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine to allow researchers to compare immunogenicity and safety, and secondarily efficacy. Participants will be followed for up to a year after vaccination to measure how long the immune response lasts and whether it remains effective over time as the virus undergoes small changes called drift.

Dr. Emmanuel “Chip” Walter

“This is an exciting moment,” said principal investigator Emmanuel “Chip” Walter, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute and head of the Duke Vaccines and Clinical Trials Unit. “By continuing to test additional vaccine candidates, we are getting closer to vaccine development,” he said. The ultimate goal is to modernize influenza vaccines in ways that provide more effective and long-lasting protection against viruses that kill hundreds of thousands of people worldwide each year. ”

As big a killer as the seasonal flu, not to mention the misery endured by millions of people bedridden with the disease, the pandemic of avian flu, caused by a virus to which humans have no immunity. The possibilities are far scarier.

“Hope for a panacea vaccine,” Walter said in an emailed response to questions from the government. Managed Healthcare Executive“to include compensation for bird flu strains.”