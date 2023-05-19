Health
Dreams come closer to reality
One of the first clinical trials of an influenza vaccine effective against most, if not all, influenza strains recently yielded positive results, suggesting that a similar vaccine, this one using mRNA technology, is new. The study has just started enrolling volunteers.
Developing a universal influenza vaccine has long been a dream of vaccinologists.
Seasonal influenza kills an estimated 400,000 people annually worldwide, mostly among the elderly or very young. Annual death tolls in the United States for the past decade ranged from approximately 12,000 to 52,000, depending on the severity of the illness caused by the season’s main strain of virus. excluding the COVID-19 pandemic period, when flu mortality declined due to social distancing and other factors.
Influenza vaccination coverage is low, primarily because influenza viruses change slightly, but much more frequently than most other viruses, requiring new immunizations and nasal sprays each year. It’s for.
The manufacturing process is cumbersome and time consuming. Scientists speculate that some of the influenza strains circulating during the summer monsoon season in South Asia are likely to overwhelm others in Western countries next winter. These three or four strains are propagated in fertilized eggs for use in seasonal influenza vaccines.
Scientists’ predictions are not always accurate. There may be poor compatibility between some strains included in vaccines and strains circulating in the United States during that flu season.
Once universal vaccines against most strains of influenza are developed, annual influenza vaccinations will become a thing of the past, taking the guesswork out of influenza vaccination and providing longer-term protection.
Scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center (VRC) designed an non-RNA vaccine known as H1ssF to induce immunity against a wide range of viruses. It was found to be safe, well-tolerated, and elicit broad antibody responses in a Phase I clinical trial in 52 volunteers, according to two research papers published last month. scientific translational medicine Original authors Sarah F. Andrews, Ph.D. (Staff Scientist), Alicia T. Widge, MD (Staff Clinician and Associate Chief of Clinical Research and Development), and colleagues at VRC.
Messenger RNA was first discovered in the 1960s and the first vaccine to use it was against Ebola in Africa. Commercial development in the United States was not possible due to the very small target population. The first mRNA vaccine to receive FDA approval is Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccine against COVID-19. They were highly effective, produced in record time, and didn’t require eggs.
Using this technology in a universal influenza vaccine could have many advantages.
In an early-stage clinical trial in 50 healthy adults at Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, a new universal influenza vaccine, also developed at NIAID, similar to that described in a recently published paper, has been tested. We are going to test the vaccine. But this investigational vaccine, manufactured at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute, uses an mRNA platform.
ClinicalTrials.gov I will explain The H1ssF-3928 mRNA-LNP trial consisted of three consecutive groups of 10 participants, each receiving a single low, medium, or high dose, with intergroup randomization to assess safety. will have a rest period. A fourth group receives the ‘optimal dose’ based on data from the first three groups.
A fifth group will receive a current quadrivalent seasonal influenza vaccine to allow researchers to compare immunogenicity and safety, and secondarily efficacy. Participants will be followed for up to a year after vaccination to measure how long the immune response lasts and whether it remains effective over time as the virus undergoes small changes called drift.
“This is an exciting moment,” said principal investigator Emmanuel “Chip” Walter, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer at the Duke Human Vaccine Institute and head of the Duke Vaccines and Clinical Trials Unit. “By continuing to test additional vaccine candidates, we are getting closer to vaccine development,” he said. The ultimate goal is to modernize influenza vaccines in ways that provide more effective and long-lasting protection against viruses that kill hundreds of thousands of people worldwide each year. ”
As big a killer as the seasonal flu, not to mention the misery endured by millions of people bedridden with the disease, the pandemic of avian flu, caused by a virus to which humans have no immunity. The possibilities are far scarier.
“Hope for a panacea vaccine,” Walter said in an emailed response to questions from the government. Managed Healthcare Executive“to include compensation for bird flu strains.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.managedhealthcareexecutive.com/view/a-universal-flu-vaccine-the-dream-inches-a-bit-closer-to-reality
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Corporation Law Update – Macfarlanes
- Historic Supreme Court hearing to suspend Parliament – BBC News
- Dreams come closer to reality
- Why I will never vote for Donald Trump again
- Bitcoin price risk? US debt deal will trigger $1,000,000 liquidity crunch, analyst warns
- Graffiti on Poutine: Why Google Praises Quebec Favorites
- Group of 7 aims to project unity in Japan between
- The smell that attracts mosquitoes the most among human body odors turned out
- Harry Styles, Adele and Dua Lipa, ’35 Under 35′ on Sunday Times Wealth List | british news
- ‘Luther’ actress Ruth Wilson to star in Fremantle Doc ‘The Second Woman’
- CC 2023 Fashion Show Review – The Catalyst
- NASA signs $3.4 billion Artemis lunar lander contract for Blue Origin